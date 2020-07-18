New Baraboo ministry seeks to unite community, raise funds with July Jubilee on Sunday

In addition to Hallmon, Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf; Lory Seffrood, co-founder of nonprofit addiction recovery organization InCourage RCO; and the Rev. Dave Mowers of Trinity Episcopal Church, president of the Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter Board, will speak for about 15 minutes each about unity and supporting the community, Hallmon said.

Seffrood, whose organization started the July Jubilee in 2019 to support people recovering from addiction, said that despite the heat at last year’s event, “the community support was phenomenal.” Hallmon said about 10 people attended.

InCourage decided to make it annual, and this year partnered with FaithWorks Ministry to host it. Seffrood said she plans to share her personal story and the lessons she’s learned about forgiveness.

“This is the most unique, you-can’t-shake-it-off kind of year, so this event gives a real chance to come together physically in a safe space with all of the protocols,” Seffrood said, noting the multitude of other gatherings that have been cancelled due to COVID-19. “We’re wired for social, so after isolation and facing another possibility of isolation, coming together socially is significant to build relationships.”