New Beaver Dam candle shop has creative flair

A dark empty building in Beaver Dam is glowing again after being transformed by a local couple into the new location of Earthshine Candle Factory Store.

Bill and Carolyn Heimerl began looking for a different place to house Earthshine after Jonas and Julie Zahn of Northwoods Casket Company expressed interest in purchasing the candle company’s premises on Green Valley Road.

Carolyn said they wanted to expand their retail offerings, but when her husband found the old two-story brick structure at 1401 N. Center St. she was reluctant at first.

“I was like, oh no way, this is going to be a big project,” she said. “We’ve done rehabs and houses but this place was really terrible — there were no lights or electricity, no plumbing — everything had been ripped out.”

But Bill’s expertise in the construction industry, combined with Carolyn’s desire for a store with true character, gave them the confidence to sign on the dotted line.

The building was first constructed as a creamery in the 1940s and operated as Quality Guernsey Dairy. Then from 1952-1988, it was home to Hoefs Printing & Office Supply.