New Beaver Dam Common Council member appointed

The Beaver Dam Common Council approved the appointment of a new representative for the Ward 12 seat.
The council accepted Mayor Becky Glewen’s appointment of Zach Zopp as the one candidate to come forward Monday. Dan Doyle announced his resignation last month due to a move outside the boundaries of the ward.
“I am very excited to just be a part of this group,” he said, saying that he has been attending the virtual council meetings for months and that the council has a lot of experience and knowledge as he has seen decision-making play out.
In his letter of interest for the position to the city, Zopp wrote that he and his wife Mandie moved to Beaver Dam in 2011.
“At that time, we knew nothing about the city or the wonderful opportunities it holds for arts and theater, entertainment, community events and dining,” the letter said. “Mandie and I have since experienced many of the amazing opportunities the city holds and have made Beaver Dam our home.”
The letter notes his ties to the community, including two children entering the school district, Mandie’s position as the director of the Academy Fund at Wayland Academy and his participation in a study of bodies of water in Beaver Dam through his past career at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“Throughout this time, my appreciation and dedication to the city has grown, and I feel compelled to give back and serve as alderperson for Ward 12,” the letter says.
Zopp wrote he is currently the manager of the Agricultural Impact Statement Program with the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, working with different governmental units to prepare impact statements for projects on agricultural land, and has a master’s degree in water resource management from UW-Madison and a bacherlor’s in environmental science and policy from UW-Green Bay. His work includes lowring phosphorus inputs into Beaver Dam Lake.
“I have broad knowledge of land use policy and planning, water sciences and environmental engineering,” he wrote.
The term for the Ward 12 expires in April 2022.
