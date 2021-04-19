New Beaver Dam Common Council member appointed

The Beaver Dam Common Council approved the appointment of a new representative for the Ward 12 seat.

The council accepted Mayor Becky Glewen’s appointment of Zach Zopp as the one candidate to come forward Monday. Dan Doyle announced his resignation last month due to a move outside the boundaries of the ward.

“I am very excited to just be a part of this group,” he said, saying that he has been attending the virtual council meetings for months and that the council has a lot of experience and knowledge as he has seen decision-making play out.

In his letter of interest for the position to the city, Zopp wrote that he and his wife Mandie moved to Beaver Dam in 2011.

“At that time, we knew nothing about the city or the wonderful opportunities it holds for arts and theater, entertainment, community events and dining,” the letter said. “Mandie and I have since experienced many of the amazing opportunities the city holds and have made Beaver Dam our home.”

The letter notes his ties to the community, including two children entering the school district, Mandie’s position as the director of the Academy Fund at Wayland Academy and his participation in a study of bodies of water in Beaver Dam through his past career at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.