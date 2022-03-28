New Beaver Dam food pantry is community endeavor

What started as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic has now turned into a community sharing site called “Food is Free.”

Habitat for Humanity ReStore Manager Laura Goral says Food is Free Beaver Dam is a part of a global movement that focuses on the decentralization of food sources.

The non-traditional food pantry works on the simple approach: “If you need some, take some. If you have some, leave some.” The new pantry is located within the ReStore at 1022 Madison St. It has a separate entrance that will be accessible 24/7/365 and is set to open May 1.

According to Goral, the pantry is a result of people wanting to improve the city’s quality of live by giving and sharing.

Goral runs a community outreach program called Playground Movement at the ReStore. It’s an urban-inspired, pop-up playground on the northern portion of the store’s parking lot — a safe place of community and supervised activities for children in the neighborhood. She started it in 2018 because there is no park or school playground in the area.

A year later, colorful picnic tables were added to the site and summer lunches were distributed there through the school district. The Playground Movement supplied lunches during winter break and spring break, and when the state’s schools shut down in spring 2020 in response to the then-emerging pandemic, Goral said community members ramped up their efforts.

“We wanted to make sure that our neighbors were being taken care of because the most consistent meals their kids got was at school,” Goral said. “By the time school lunches started back up again we were delivering 67 lunches to 25 households.”

A refrigerator was donated and put outside the entrance of the building. Dubbed the “Moo Juice Cooler,” it was filled with gallons of milk from April until October. Goral said she started seeing vegetables being added to the fridge.

“We put a little shelf out by the fridge for non-perishables. And then it got to be boxes of stuff, so I cleared some shelf space in the entry to the store here and then it just kept coming, kept pouring in.

“We’re in a food desert here, it’s 2 miles to a grocery store, six bucks for a taxi one way. Our neighborhood has transportation issues, food insecurities and wow, the community responded,” she said.

Fast forward to 2021 and a community garden was started on city-owned land behind the ReStore in collaboration with UW Extension, Dodge County Master Gardeners and the hospital. More than 600 pounds of food grown in the 11 raised beds was donated.

Goral said the mission team at Trinity Church-United Methodist wanted to know if she would be willing to expand the pantry with their support, and that’s how the Food is Free Beaver Dam pantry came to be.

The renovation of the northeast corner of the ReStore building has been funded through several grants, as well as thousands of dollars in donations from individuals and families.

WDS Construction, Hometown Glass and Improvement, Central Wisconsin Christian students, Scout Troop 6838, Sunsations Electric, Interquest, Drexel Building Supply, among others all had a hand in building the pantry.

The new pantry will be open all day, every day for convenience and no forms need to be filled out to use it.

“We don’t ask questions, you shouldn’t have to validate why you need food,” Goral said.

Anyone wishing to donate to Food is Free Beaver Dam or seeking additional information about the project can email fifbd2022@gmail.com or visit the Food is Free Beaver Dam Facebook page at facebook.com/FoodIsFreeBD.

The pantry will be stocked and cleaned by volunteers. Goral is scheduling groups/families interested in helping for one day a week for three months. When the three months are complete, the next round of volunteers will take over. Volunteers won’t have another turn until all interested parties have had an opportunity to serve.

Goral said the pantry is a community endeavor that makes an impact on everyone.

“Let’s get together and get to know each other, that way it’s the full meaning of community.

