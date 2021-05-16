New Beaver Dam store aims at affordability

“It’s also a way of giving back to the community,” said Dilkey. “Even at some of the charity shops things are sometimes too high for people to afford them. This way someone can walk in, look at an item and if it’s too high we’re willing to negotiate. No price is ever firm.”

“My goal is to get it in and sell it," said Bartz. "As long as the customer is happy and keeps on coming back I’m happy.”

Another store name he was considering is “Turn and Burn,” referring to high turnover and quickly moving forward.

“He says that all the time,” said Dilkey. “As long as people can sell their stuff, we make a little profit and somebody else is happy with it, we’re good. And we’re having fun doing it.”

They are also willing to locate items for customers, with a network of family and friends to help. An example is a pizza oven requested by a customer. As of Friday morning the oven was in their car, awaiting pickup.

“We’re always trying to keep things affordable for people,” Dilkey said. “That’s another one of our goals here. Come on in and see us.”

They do not buy clothing, other than Harley Davidson gear and other high-end wearables. Furniture is also limited due to space constraints.