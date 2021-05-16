New Beaver Dam store aims at affordability

Jacob Bartz has been buying and selling things since he was 10 years old, and now runs a resale shop in downtown Beaver Dam.
Jake’s Buy It All is open in what was formerly the Expedition Supply shop at 108 S. Center St. Bartz runs the business with partner Jodie Dilkey.
The shop was a childhood dream for Bartz, who used to buy unclaimed bicycles at police department auctions, refurbish them and sell them.
“Before ‘Pawn Stars,’ ‘Storage Wars’ and all of those other shows were on TV, I started out buying and selling bicycles,” Bartz said. “I moved on to lawn mowers and did small engine mechanics for 15 years or better. I sold at flea markets for 15-plus years. Jodie and I worked at a resale shop in Watertown where we learned a few things. The whole time I thought it would be nice to have my own store and have people bring stuff to me.”
Bartz's connection to Beaver Dam includes his mother. His brothers graduated from Beaver Dam High School. Although now living in Watertown, he is familiar with Beaver Dam people and the local market.
“For five years, I lived here and I had rummage sales all the time,” Bartz said. “I bought and sold things then. I was looking around recently and this looked like a good place, so I contacted the owner and we worked out a deal. The building wasn’t in the greatest shape because it had been empty for a while. We did some painting, putting up shelves and cleaning. We were in the building on April 1 and opened May 1.
“We had to work fast because we only had a month to get it done,” said Dilkey. “There were some long days getting things ready.”
“We’re still doing stuff every day to improve it and make it better,” said Bartz.
Bartz was already well-stocked, with many items in storage ready to sell. He and Dilkey also buy out storage lockers, rummage sales and other accumulations. The store's inventory includes jewelry, electronics, gaming supplies, audio, video, tools and miscellaneous. Miscellaneous includes sterling and stainless flatware, musical instruments, hunting and fishing gear, gift cards, vintage signs and more.
New and used items are welcome, provided they have some value.
“He’s always been a buyer/seller so there’s never a shortage of things to sell,” said Dilkey. “He’s always looking for merchandise, no matter where he goes.”
“You name it I’ll buy it,” Bartz said. “Anything that will fit through the door, and if it won’t fit I’ll come and take a look at it outside.”
He may have more expertise in some areas than others, but says that does not limit his interest.
“It’s everything,” he said. "As long as we can come to terms for a price price we’ll buy it. I’m not too picky.”
“It’s also a way of giving back to the community,” said Dilkey. “Even at some of the charity shops things are sometimes too high for people to afford them. This way someone can walk in, look at an item and if it’s too high we’re willing to negotiate. No price is ever firm.”
“My goal is to get it in and sell it," said Bartz. "As long as the customer is happy and keeps on coming back I’m happy.”
Another store name he was considering is “Turn and Burn,” referring to high turnover and quickly moving forward.
“He says that all the time,” said Dilkey. “As long as people can sell their stuff, we make a little profit and somebody else is happy with it, we’re good. And we’re having fun doing it.”
They are also willing to locate items for customers, with a network of family and friends to help. An example is a pizza oven requested by a customer. As of Friday morning the oven was in their car, awaiting pickup.
“We’re always trying to keep things affordable for people,” Dilkey said. “That’s another one of our goals here. Come on in and see us.”
They do not buy clothing, other than Harley Davidson gear and other high-end wearables. Furniture is also limited due to space constraints.
Hours are noon to 7 p.m., seven days a week, for the time being.