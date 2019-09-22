NORTH FREEDOM — The long road to protect more vintage equipment at the Mid-Continent Railway Museum in North Freedom is over.
The museum debuted its newest building in a grand opening Saturday.
The museum's new 10,500-square-foot Coach Shed #2 Laurence Dorcy Building debuted in a grand opening Saturday. The building, which houses many railway cars all used for different purposes throughout the 1800s and 1900s, has been in the works for almost three years, museum office manager Jeffery Lentz said. Different weather delays over those three years, including major flooding to the area in 2018, caused construction of the shed to last more than three years.
The building is named after Laurence Dorcy Jr., the great-grandson of James J. Hill, the founder of Great Northern Railway, which runs from St. Paul, Minnesota, to Seattle. Construction costs were largely funded by Dorcy, who gifted about $900,000 to the museum in his will after passing away in 2011.
Lentz says in the 1970s, the Great Northern Railway gifted the museum with train car #A-22, which was a personal business car to Dorcy’s grandfather. The money Dorcy donated was to build a shelter to better preserve the train car, which was built in 1905.
“He took enough interest that he said he wanted to not only restore the car, but also give it a home,” Lentz said. “It’s something we’ve been working toward for a long time.”
The museum also eventually plans to restore the car, using funds donated by Dorcy, and has been involved in ongoing research with James J. Hill’s family to find an accurate depiction of what the car looked like in the 1900s.
The new building features not only Northern Railway train car #A-22, but also a steam-powered engine from 1910 and a Wisconsin Fish Commission train. This train was used to transport fish throughout the state to waterways from fish hatcheries.
Lentz says the Fish Commission train displayed in the building is the last existing one in the country. The train features a sleeping car for employees working with the fish, as well as a car with tanks where fish were kept during transportation.
Museum-goers were able to see the new building and the train cars that inhabit it for the first time Saturday, and many enjoyed being able to see more of the museum’s collection safe from the weather and on display.
“I think it’s grand. A couple of the restored cars in there are just beautiful,” museum visitor Chuck Engelhart said. “We’ve been here about four or five times and the new building that we hadn’t seen, it was very enjoyable."
