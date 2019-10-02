As the new CEO at the Al. Ringling Theatre, Tom McEvilly wants to get the Baraboo community more involved in the historic theater by introducing new programs and shows.
McEvilly said he hopes to help people realize the theater’s beauty through productions at the facility.
“These theaters don’t exist anymore, they’re made into parking lots, they’re made into multiplexes or they’re like antique malls,” said McEvilly. “I’m really glad that this community was wise enough and dedicated enough and passionate enough to save it.”
He plans to introduce youth theater classes including orientation and acting courses.
The classes will be taught by theater professionals, and students will perform two shows a year at the theater. McEvilly says he plans to teach a couple of classes as well.
“You need to create that beginning base where they appreciate what we have, and they want to have the same passion to keep this place alive,” said McEvilly. “In our theater here, we have the high school and our parochial schools and our dance studios from the area that come and perform here. And when they come and have that opportunity here, they carry that love for this place throughout their entire lives.”
McEvilly said he looks forward to bringing many shows to the theater in the coming year, including live music performances, dance companies and comedic events. His goal is bring entertainment that all generations can enjoy.
“We’re going to try to have a full range to cater to multiple interests and needs of our community,” said McEvilly.
Al. Ringling Theater Board President Aural Umhoefer said McEvilly’s theater experience will help secure the future of the historic playhouse.
“The board is very excited to have as Tom as our new CEO. He’s bringing a lot of energy and enthusiasm,” said Umhoefer. “He’s very experienced, so he’s very good to work with, he knows how to manage all aspects of a theater, which will benefit the Al. in the future.”
Throughout October, the theater will host a variety of live events, with Pink Droyd, a Pink Floyd cover band performing Saturday, and Charlie Berenes from Manitowoc Minute on Oct. 26. At the end of October and beginning of November, a theater guild that has performed in the theater for almost 60 years will be perform the musical “Pippin.”
In the coming year, the theater will see musical acts like Tinsel and Twang a Country Christmas; Portage artist Madison Malone, who will have a CD release at the theater; Dylan Doyle who also will have CD release at the theater; and Gold Dust Women, an all female Fleetwood Mac tribute band. The theater also will host comedic acts such as VODville, a group of Hollywood actors to recreate original slapstick comedy similar to the Three Stooges and Charlie Chaplin. The theater also will present an original version of “Saturday Night Live” with local actors in the comedic sketches.
McEvilly said theater has been a part of his life since he was 4 years old, and has since helped him grow a career. His theater career began with a touring company in Alaska when he was 18, where he performed musical and children’s theater. Since then he has directed theater productions in Madison, Chicago and Germany, and written three musicals.
Until recently he was a theater and communications professor at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County. He also served as the youth theater director at Portage Center for the Arts from 2015 to 2017.
In addition to his theatrical experiences, McEvilly holds six degrees from UW-Madison, including a doctorate in education administration with a focus in fine arts administration and fundraising. He also worked as a teacher of theater with gifted and special needs students.
