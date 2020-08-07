New Columbus street sweeper needs a name

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus has a new street sweeper and it needs a name.

Everyone is invited to enter the street sweeper naming contest. Entries must be submitted via email to columbusdpw@columbuswi.us prior to 3 p.m. Aug. 24. Names will be judged on creativity, relevance to public works and memorability. A city staff member will select the winner.

The winner will be announced at the Sept. 1 City Council meeting and will get a ride in the newly-named street sweeper as well as a $50 gift card to a Columbus Chamber of Commerce business of choice.

What’s the point of street sweeping?

Trash-filled roads are hazardous. Drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists may have to maneuver to avoid hitting debris, which could lead to accidents. Some garbage could be dangerous for humans too, especially sharp objects like nails or metal (which can also damage cars.)

Buildups of garbage attract rodents, bugs, and other critters. This could pose a safety risk, and animals — including pets — could ingest something harmful causing further issues.

Street sweeping also removes debris from the gutter and roadsides that would otherwise go into storm drains, causing water pollution.