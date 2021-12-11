New Columbus sweet spot brought about by a family tradition

COLUMBUS – A new shop in downtown Columbus is hitting the sweet spot for area residents.
Good Vibes Café & Candy, 127 E. James St., opened three weeks ago, owner Jennifer Ewing said.
“It has been a hit from the start,” Ewing said. “We’ve gotten a lot of community support, and I have had a lot of people thank me for opening it.”
It was an inspiration from the past that led Ewing to opening the shop.
“My grandparents were my inspiration,” Ewing said. “The made candy when they were alive and sold it at the grocery store. In honor of them, I opened the candy store.”
Ewing said her grandparents, Jim and Clarice Hoffman, lived near Mayville and would sell their fudge at the Piggly Wiggly in Lomira. Ewing lived with her grandparents and learned a lot about working with chocolate from her family.
“Our fudge and caramels are from my grandparents’ recipes,” Ewing said, who currently lives in Fall River.
Ewing said she is currently selling 19 different flavors of bonbons. Her fudge comes in different flavors, but uses her great grandmother’s fudge recipe as the base.
Ewing also supports other small businesses and has their merchandise and other candy items for sale at the store. There is also an area where 13 vendors currently sell their homemade items.
The store was opened featuring the candy before the holidays and the café will open early next year. Ewing said the café will feature coffee from a small business along with paninis, soup, bread bowls, salads, loaded waffles and ice cream. It is slated to open Feb. 1 and will serve old fashioned soda.
The store is currently open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sundays.