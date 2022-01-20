New commanding officer takes over at Volk Field

Volk Field announced a new commanding officer, two months after the previous commanding officer was relieved of her duties following investigations into alleged misconduct.

Col. Matthew Eakins, a University of Wisconsin graduate and 21 year military veteran, took command of Volk Field Jan. 10.

“I’m excited to be in command of such a world-class organization,” Eakins said in a release from the Wisconsin Air National Guard. “There are only four (Combat Readiness Training Centers) in the country, and Volk Field is known to be the best.”

Eakins replaces Lt. Col. Tom Bauer, who served as interim commander of Volk Field following Col. Leslie Zyzda-Martin being relieved of her duties Nov. 8. Eakins will serve as the 13th commander of Volk Field, and most recently commanded the 115th Mission Support Group at Truax Field in Madison.

“Today, Volk Field, I want to be part of your team, and part of your family,” Eakins said. “I will be your advocate. I will fight for the resources you need to provide the best training possible to ensure you are equipped for the execution of your mission — our mission.”