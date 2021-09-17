New community garden in Beaver Dam aims to provide food to low-income families

A new effort on Beaver Dam's south side is boosting resources for local families.
A community garden sprung up in the spring near the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 1022 Madison St. after the idea percolated since 2019. The garden is a collaboration between Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, the Playground Movement, the city and the University of Wisconsin Dodge County Extension.
Initial materials were funded through a $2,500 Growing Together WI grant, which stipulates that the produce grown this years is donated to local food pantries as a way to provide nutritious food to families with low incomes. Other people and organizations have offered time, resources and equipment.
Emily Dieringer, policy advocate for community health with Marshfield Beaver Dam, described the project as "win win win win win win."
"The idea got connected with the Playground Movement because we knew that neighborhood had a need for fresh local produce and potentially had an open space where a lot of folks live," Dieringer said Friday.
Volunteers, which include people who live nearby, look after the produce, track it and harvest it for donation. Over 260 pounds of produce have been donated so far. The effort includes doing education with local youth and families and offering recipes.
The Common Council approved an agreement Monday to formally have the city allow use of the undeveloped Lakecrest Drive property and provide water buffalo storage tanks for garden use (retroactively as the project was already completed). The gardens first came before the council's operations committee in March 2020, but the project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Youth volunteer Matthew Sether told the council that the plants have included cucumber, zucchini, beans, squash, tomatoes, carrots, radishes and more. He said that he thought it would be a good idea to provide such healthy and nutritious food to the neighbors.
Dieringer told the Daily Citizen that it's equally important to build community through the project and that the intent is to have residents grow their own produce in the beds in the future. She said this year was a learning year and a goal now is to seek more engagement with the neighborhood and find out its interest going forward. Some money will be available for people to buy seeds, and they will be able to use equipment that was funded with the grant.
Conversations will continue and more information will become available after the holidays. A clean-up event is scheduled for October.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.