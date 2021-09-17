New community garden in Beaver Dam aims to provide food to low-income families

A new effort on Beaver Dam's south side is boosting resources for local families.

A community garden sprung up in the spring near the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 1022 Madison St. after the idea percolated since 2019. The garden is a collaboration between Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, the Playground Movement, the city and the University of Wisconsin Dodge County Extension.

Initial materials were funded through a $2,500 Growing Together WI grant, which stipulates that the produce grown this years is donated to local food pantries as a way to provide nutritious food to families with low incomes. Other people and organizations have offered time, resources and equipment.

Emily Dieringer, policy advocate for community health with Marshfield Beaver Dam, described the project as "win win win win win win."

"The idea got connected with the Playground Movement because we knew that neighborhood had a need for fresh local produce and potentially had an open space where a lot of folks live," Dieringer said Friday.

Volunteers, which include people who live nearby, look after the produce, track it and harvest it for donation. Over 260 pounds of produce have been donated so far. The effort includes doing education with local youth and families and offering recipes.