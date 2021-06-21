New concert series begins Friday at Portage pavilion

Portage city and business leaders expect a lot more than music will occur at the new Beasley Pavilion at Pauqette Park beginning this summer.
A new concert series starts at 6 p.m. Friday with the 132nd Army National Guard Band, a reserve component unit located in Madison and comprised of 50 soldier musicians. The band plays patriotic music, brass ensembles, saxophone and woodwind quintets along with some country and classic rock.
“For now, we’re calling this ‘Concerts in the Park,’ but maybe later we’ll have a comedian or some theater performances and children’s activities,” Portage Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Marianne Hanson said. “We’ve heard a wide variety of ideas and if somebody has something else to share, please do.”
The Chamber is coordinating the summer concert series with the Portage Parks and Recreation Department, which is now accepting private reservations for the pavilion along with other park facilities throughout Portage.
The first day the pavilion is available for rental is July 3.
Said Parks Director Toby Monogue, “What’s so great about the pavilion is it can be used for birthdays, weddings, concerts and so many other kinds of performances. I’m open to anything people want to look at while this is still fresh and brand new. I’m excited to see how the concert series does and then we can just go from there.”
The pavilion was part of a larger construction project at Pauquette Park that included a new multi-use path connecting playground equipment, bathrooms, the river and Ice Age trail. All money was raised through donations organized by the Portage Service Club Association, with two matching grants from the Department of Natural Resources.
Construction began in September 2020 and the Beasley Pavilion was finished in December. The total cost of the project was estimated to be about $358,000.
“I think the pavilion gives us the opportunity to showcase the Portage community to visitors and even for our own residents,” Hanson said. “It’s such a beautiful location for weddings with the Bridal Pond and the fountain, and for birthday parties and graduation parties.”
The concert series begins as more residents seem to be feeling more comfortable with assembling in large crowds, Monogue said. “There is definitely more use of the parks this year compared to 2020. It’s hard to compare it to 2019 right now since we’re still early (in the season), but we’re definitely seeing an increase.”
Monogue said the Parks department is still limiting its class sizes somewhat for various programming, but, without requirements for masks or social distancing, the 2021 activities should look more like 2019 than 2020. Programming and facility rental information is available at portage.recdesk.com.
Other concerts at the pavilion this summer include polka music by Mollie B and the Jim Busta Band on July 9; blues music by The Jimmys on July 23; and disco and funk music by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra on July 30.
Friday’s performance by the 132nd Army National Guard Band is preceded by a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. with members from the Chamber, city and Portage Service Club Association.
The pavilion is named after Portage Service Club Association members George and Nancy Beasley. Their group helped to raise funds for the pavilion, upgrades to the park and the Splash Pad at Goodyear Park. George Beasley died in 2020 at the age of 79.
--Reporter Jonathan Richie contributed to this story
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.