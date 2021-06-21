New concert series begins Friday at Portage pavilion

Said Parks Director Toby Monogue, “What’s so great about the pavilion is it can be used for birthdays, weddings, concerts and so many other kinds of performances. I’m open to anything people want to look at while this is still fresh and brand new. I’m excited to see how the concert series does and then we can just go from there.”

The pavilion was part of a larger construction project at Pauquette Park that included a new multi-use path connecting playground equipment, bathrooms, the river and Ice Age trail. All money was raised through donations organized by the Portage Service Club Association, with two matching grants from the Department of Natural Resources.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Construction began in September 2020 and the Beasley Pavilion was finished in December. The total cost of the project was estimated to be about $358,000.

“I think the pavilion gives us the opportunity to showcase the Portage community to visitors and even for our own residents,” Hanson said. “It’s such a beautiful location for weddings with the Bridal Pond and the fountain, and for birthday parties and graduation parties.”