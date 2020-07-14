New Dells building provides office space for six locally-owned businesses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After nearly two years of planning and construction, a new retail and office building is open in downtown Dells, providing six companies run by local women fresh space to grow their business.

According to Fiorella Neira, who runs an event planning company and first devised the project in September 2018, the businesses have been running well through the first month of operation. Construction finished in June, somewhat later than Neira intended due to issues with supply deliveries as a result of the coronavirus.

“We were waiting on doors,” Neira said. “We were waiting on deliveries, that’s really what slowed down the construction.”

However, the building still opened in summer as Neira had planned, just in time for peak season in the Dells. Much of Neira’s business comes from weddings, which are starting up again after months of delays from COVID-19. Two other tenants, photographer Tara Draper and restaurant owner Merije Ajvazi, also work with wedding parties and see a spike in business during summer months, and the building also houses two massage therapists and a beauty salon.