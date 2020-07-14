New Dells building provides office space for six locally-owned businesses

After nearly two years of planning and construction, a new retail and office building is open in downtown Dells, providing six companies run by local women fresh space to grow their business.
According to Fiorella Neira, who runs an event planning company and first devised the project in September 2018, the businesses have been running well through the first month of operation. Construction finished in June, somewhat later than Neira intended due to issues with supply deliveries as a result of the coronavirus.
“We were waiting on doors,” Neira said. “We were waiting on deliveries, that’s really what slowed down the construction.”
However, the building still opened in summer as Neira had planned, just in time for peak season in the Dells. Much of Neira’s business comes from weddings, which are starting up again after months of delays from COVID-19. Two other tenants, photographer Tara Draper and restaurant owner Merije Ajvazi, also work with wedding parties and see a spike in business during summer months, and the building also houses two massage therapists and a beauty salon.
Neira named the building the Six13 Collective, after its location at 613 Broadway. She came up with plans for the building when she was looking to expand her own business, and saw that there was a distinct lack of office space in the Dells for businesses without the same reach as bigger resorts or other hospitality companies.
Although Six13 Collective hosts both office space and physical storefronts, Neira said the tenants have not seen issues overlapping with each other’s businesses. The building was designed with hosting a range of businesses in mind, and it allows them to all work productively at once.
“We’re pretty separated by a common area in the middle, so you can come in and not know that somebody’s operating next door,” Neira said. “But we did do it in a way that we can all collaborate.”
As the Dells transitions from a spring when many businesses were closed for public health concerns, indoor venues still aren’t hosting many public events. But Neira said that when possible, Six13’s tenants want to bring in the public to help grow business as much as they can.
“We’re really looking forward to doing wine walks, something that’ll benefit all of us,” Neira said. “We are also thinking about doing some open houses for weddings and couples getting married, because a lot of us serve the wedding industry.”
