New downtown Beaver Dam garden coming along

A new garden is springing up in downtown Beaver Dam, though its centerpiece beaver statue will take a little longer.
In June, the Beaver Dam Common Council approved a new landscaping project to replace a vacant lot at the corner of Front and Center Streets, right next to Ming’s Garden and two of the city’s downtown murals. Construction crews immediately started to transform the space with new paths, trees, and more for the new downtown park. The project was entirely funded through donations and in-kind work at no cost to the city.
Tom and Judy Heffron just donated musical flower statues to go with the garden.
One final piece for the new garden is a beaver statue that was part of a local design contest and has yet to be unveiled. Mayor Becky Glewen said the statue is in design and she thinks Benny Beaver will like it, but the company producing the statue is experiencing production delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. The statue reveal is expected in the spring.
Donations for the new downtown garden included $20,000 from Alliant Energy, $15,000 from Adam and Nicole White, $10,000 from White Construction, $25,000 from John B. McKinstry, $10,000 from MEC. Donors of in-kind for labor and resources include Ptaschinski Construction, K&B Trees, McCullum Electrical, Tom and Judy Heffron, Apache, Moraine Park Technical College and WDS Construction. The city planned to use money from an AARP grant to cover the cost of benches as well.
Just down the street from the garden is a new sign announcing the future Great Harvest chain bakery and cafe will be coming soon at 128 Front St., former location of the Kornely’s craft store. The state offered $106,000 to help that project.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
