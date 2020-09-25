New downtown Beaver Dam garden coming along

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new garden is springing up in downtown Beaver Dam, though its centerpiece beaver statue will take a little longer.

In June, the Beaver Dam Common Council approved a new landscaping project to replace a vacant lot at the corner of Front and Center Streets, right next to Ming’s Garden and two of the city’s downtown murals. Construction crews immediately started to transform the space with new paths, trees, and more for the new downtown park. The project was entirely funded through donations and in-kind work at no cost to the city.

Tom and Judy Heffron just donated musical flower statues to go with the garden.

One final piece for the new garden is a beaver statue that was part of a local design contest and has yet to be unveiled. Mayor Becky Glewen said the statue is in design and she thinks Benny Beaver will like it, but the company producing the statue is experiencing production delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. The statue reveal is expected in the spring.