Beaver Dam may soon offer grants to business that locate downtown or existing businesses that would like to grow or improve their location.
On Tuesday, the city’s community development committee approved new guidelines for a grant program that would help encourage downtown business growth, with new businesses able to receive $5,000 to locate here as well as businesses being eligible to receive $20,000 for building improvements.
The grant program would use funds from one of the city’s tax increment finance district and funds that had been set aside for a facade program that had more limits and did not see much use, creating a pot of over $600,000. The money could not be used for inventory, like a tattoo parlor buying chairs. There is a tattoo shop planning to open in downtown Beaver Dam. Businesses would only receive the grant after completing a project.
The Common Council will consider the program Thursday.
“What they will have is a grant from the city so they can go to a bank and have that collateral,” said City Attorney Maryann Schacht.
Some of the money has already been used to help Nunatak Coffee and Tranquil Healing spa.
The Common Council approved $80,000 from the TIF fund to go toward developing a new, larger downtown location for Nunatak at 315 S. Spring St., about a block away from the current location in the old train depot at 308 S. Center St. The council also approved $20,000 to help with improvements for Tranquil Healing, a spa planned to open at 109 Front St.
The community development committee would be able to make decisions for smaller projects that fall within the grant program’s guidelines on it own, while larger projects like the Nunatak one would still be subject to review by the Common Council.
Mayor Becky Glewen said the grant program will help recruit new businesses to Beaver Dam and encourage existing businesses to revitalize their spaces. She said an ongoing issue is the poor condition of buildings downtown, including the interiors, which the grant program will help address.
For example, she said, there is a lack of suitable space for potential restaurants, for reasons including buildings where all the necessary equipment has been removed. She said the new system with the community development committee will help simplify the process.
