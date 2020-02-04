New Downtown Dells building looks to provide small businesses a unique workspace in the community

A Dells small business owner is leading the charge for a new office building in the downtown area, providing local businesses in the Dells with a new workspace in the downtown area.

Fiorella Neira, owner and creative director at Neira Event Group, is the brains behind the new building, named the Six13 Collective. Currently under construction at 613 Broadway in the Dells, Neira said the space will be for local small businesses to establish footing in the downtown area in a way they hadn’t been able to before.

“There’s a lot of hospitality, there’s a lot of restaurant spaces, but not a lot of small office spaces for small businesses like myself, who are basically not big like The Wilderness or Kalahari,” Neira said. “It’s for small businesses that need a place to work from that also need community.”

The Six13 Collective will be home to six units, two large and four small. One of them is set to hold Neira’s wedding planning company that she has run locally since 2011. According to Neira, she hopes to have the building ready for tenants by the end of spring 2020.

