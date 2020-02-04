New Downtown Dells building looks to provide small businesses a unique workspace in the community

A Dells small business owner is leading the charge for a new office building in the downtown area, providing local businesses in the Dells with a new workspace in the downtown area.
Fiorella Neira, owner and creative director at Neira Event Group, is the brains behind the new building, named the Six13 Collective. Currently under construction at 613 Broadway in the Dells, Neira said the space will be for local small businesses to establish footing in the downtown area in a way they hadn’t been able to before.
“There’s a lot of hospitality, there’s a lot of restaurant spaces, but not a lot of small office spaces for small businesses like myself, who are basically not big like The Wilderness or Kalahari,” Neira said. “It’s for small businesses that need a place to work from that also need community.”
The Six13 Collective will be home to six units, two large and four small. One of them is set to hold Neira’s wedding planning company that she has run locally since 2011. According to Neira, she hopes to have the building ready for tenants by the end of spring 2020.
Beyond her own company, Neira’s building is currently set to include a spa, a photography company and a realtor’s office. She said that the plans for establishing this space have been in the works for more than a year, as she continues to expand her own business.
“I have been working on this since September 2018,” Neira said. “The Dells has been very supportive to my business, and I feel like it’s part of my job to somehow help other businesses and provide a place for businesses who are small like myself.”
Neira also said that her business is growing as the wedding industry becomes more popular in the Dells area, and that this new office space would allow her to work properly in her own business.
“It was really hard for me to find office space that also accommodated my type of business, which was wedding planning, wedding flowers, wedding rentals,” Neira said. “And the wedding industry in the Dells is growing, and I knew there were other businesses that needed that as well.”
While construction should be finished and tenants moving in by the end of spring, Neira Event Group has not yet put out an official grand opening date, although Neira expects it to be sometime during summer 2020.