New downtown park opens in Mayville

MAYVILLE — Mayville Park Square, a new seasonal park in the heart of downtown Mayville, opened to the public Friday.

The outdoor gathering area is located on Allen Street, between the Main Street businesses of New China Restaurant and Don Ramon’s Mexican Restaurant.

Parks Director John Wild said the city is hoping to attract more people to the downtown by closing off a portion of Allen Street.

“It’s a place where people can come to enjoy a cup of coffee and something to eat, play cards or watch the traffic go by,” said Wild.

Mayville’s City Council approved the temporary closing of the street in April. The outdoor venue is being utilized on a trial basis this year and could become permanent if the public supports its use. Mayville Park Square will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily until the end of October.

The Department of Public Works, Parks Department and Main Street Mayville Inc. have worked together to prepare an inviting space to visitors. Garbage cans and a portable toilet were brought in along with picnic tables painted in olive green and burgundy to match the new downtown logo.