New electric car charging stations unveiled in Beaver Dam

If Elon Musk ever visits Beaver Dam, he'll have a place to charge his Cybertruck.
Officials held a ribbon cutting Tuesday to introduce new electric car charging stations at 810 Park Ave. just off a major highway junction. There are two level 2 chargers and two level 3 chargers, with level 3 chargers being much faster and able to charge a car to 80 percent battery level in about 40 minutes.
They are believed to be the only level 3 chargers in between the Madison area and the Fox Valley. Mapping websites list just a handful of public chargers in Dodge County, though electric car owners can also install chargers at their homes.
You have free articles remaining.
"More drivers are choosing to drive electric vehicles, so the need for more and more convenient charging stations is growing rapidly," said David de Leon, president of Alliant Energy in Wisconsin. He said Alliant is devoting significant resources to more sustainable energy sources and that the chargers will allow the company to collect information about usage patterns.
Annemarie Newman, senior communications partner for Alliant, said the costs for the chargers fall in line with the general rule of a $1 per gallon equivalent. Users can take advantage of Shell's Greenlots app or cards to use the charging stations. Consumers have reported a cost of $2 per hour to charge at level 2 and $13.20 to charge per hour with a $1 connection fee at level 3 on the charging station map website plugshare.com.
Keller Real Estate Group, which owns the Park Village Shopping Center, donated the property for the charging stations. David Keller, a partner with the real estate group, said the company always tries to be on the cutting edge of new developments and new technologies. He said the company sees the charging stations benefiting businesses and visitors of Park Village.
"Maybe someday we'll have big windmills on top of every building," he said.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.