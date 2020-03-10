New electric car charging stations unveiled in Beaver Dam

If Elon Musk ever visits Beaver Dam, he'll have a place to charge his Cybertruck.

Officials held a ribbon cutting Tuesday to introduce new electric car charging stations at 810 Park Ave. just off a major highway junction. There are two level 2 chargers and two level 3 chargers, with level 3 chargers being much faster and able to charge a car to 80 percent battery level in about 40 minutes.

They are believed to be the only level 3 chargers in between the Madison area and the Fox Valley. Mapping websites list just a handful of public chargers in Dodge County, though electric car owners can also install chargers at their homes.

"More drivers are choosing to drive electric vehicles, so the need for more and more convenient charging stations is growing rapidly," said David de Leon, president of Alliant Energy in Wisconsin. He said Alliant is devoting significant resources to more sustainable energy sources and that the chargers will allow the company to collect information about usage patterns.