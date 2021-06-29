New employee aiming for more visitors at Portage Library

The Portage Public Library is hoping a new position will attract more visitors in 2021 after circulation dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since getting hired June 15, Events and Programming Coordinator Patti Fichter launched summer reading programs for adults and teens and discussed a number of possible new programs with staff and patrons.
“She’s just been a dynamo for us -- a new set of eyes,” Library Director Debbie Bird said. “She has an aptitude for understanding what needs to happen; it’s extraordinary.”
Fichter worked in the tourism and hospitality industry for 30 years including the past 27 years as the marketing director for Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells. As the pandemic caused the cancellation of most in-person events, Fichter saw an opportunity to change careers.
“I’ve always been fascinated with libraries and have enjoyed the many services they provide their communities,” Fichter said. “From my perspective, a library is really the community center, and I think that’s especially true in Portage.”
Fichter will oversee a number of already existing programs and events such as book clubs, chair yoga and Magic the Gathering and Anime clubs for teens. The new programs she's discussing include history walking tours and a haunted Portage event.
“One of my goals is to increase the number of people who utilize the library because it’s a fantastic amenity and needs to be taken advantage of,” Fichter said. “As people come in for new programs and events, they might see all the services the library provides, especially when they’re new to the area.”
Fichter -- who encourages the community to reach out to her with their ideas for programs and events at pfichter@portagelibrary.us -- will work alongside Adult Services Librarian Chris Baker and the eventual replacement for Youth Services Librarian Dawn Foster, who is retiring this month. The library is still accepting applications for Foster’s replacement, Bird said.
The library’s circulation in April was 7,256 compared to nearly 14,000 in April 2019 and April 2018. Bird said more people have been using the library in recent weeks and she’s optimistic it will get back to pre-pandemic numbers soon.
“I think the turn of the weather and school being out is already helping us,” Bird said. “Our Summer Lunch program started June 7, and that brings in another area of the community that can start accessing everything we offer. In general, it just took a while for things to calm down and for people to start feeling comfortable again."
The library held strategic planning meetings in May and June and will continue to develop its five-year goals throughout the summer, Bird said. She expects to submit the strategic plan to the library board for approval in October.
Baker, who previously served as the library’s teen services and technology coordinator, said the recent strategic planning committee meetings have highlighted the need for technology literacy among patrons.
Baker and Fichter will soon develop technology training sessions on topics ranging from the basics of Google and Microsoft Word to navigating the often complicated websites of the state and federal government for various programs and assistance.
“COVID created so many different problems, and people are still finding a lot of barriers,” Baker said of the application processes. “Whether it’s for various benefits or finding jobs, we want to help our patrons become more comfortable with technology and to improve their quality of life.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.