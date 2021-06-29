New employee aiming for more visitors at Portage Library

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“One of my goals is to increase the number of people who utilize the library because it’s a fantastic amenity and needs to be taken advantage of,” Fichter said. “As people come in for new programs and events, they might see all the services the library provides, especially when they’re new to the area.”

Fichter -- who encourages the community to reach out to her with their ideas for programs and events at pfichter@portagelibrary.us -- will work alongside Adult Services Librarian Chris Baker and the eventual replacement for Youth Services Librarian Dawn Foster, who is retiring this month. The library is still accepting applications for Foster’s replacement, Bird said.

The library’s circulation in April was 7,256 compared to nearly 14,000 in April 2019 and April 2018. Bird said more people have been using the library in recent weeks and she’s optimistic it will get back to pre-pandemic numbers soon.

“I think the turn of the weather and school being out is already helping us,” Bird said. “Our Summer Lunch program started June 7, and that brings in another area of the community that can start accessing everything we offer. In general, it just took a while for things to calm down and for people to start feeling comfortable again."