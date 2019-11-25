Patrons of Portage Public Library will benefit from more than just reopened spaces after an upgrade to the fire sprinkler system.
Library staff used a two-month construction period that had limited patron access in the building to assess services and make appropriate changes, Director Debbie Bird said.
“We’re trying to cozy up the library and make it feel more like a living room instead of a sterile, institutional building,” Bird said of the first and most noticeable change: a reorganization of the library collections.
The library made its highest-circulating items more visible by rearranging the furniture and shelving, and it removed items that were not checked out in a very long time, Teen Services and Technology Coordinator Chris Baker said.
“This was an opportunity to freshen all of the departments,” said Baker, whose teen programming was moved to the children’s department during construction, which started Sept. 10 and was finished in mid-November, two months ahead of schedule. “We want to make it easier for patrons to browse and really take advantage of the beautiful space we have.”
Patrons will also notice a comments basket that encourages them to share their thoughts or suggestions -- a feature that came at the request of the city council, Bird said. And before the end of the year, patrons using the main entrance will notice a digital sign that details programming and other events.
“It replaces the chalkboard we’ve used for many years,” Bird said of the Rhyme digital sign that was donated by the Portage Library Foundation. “We’re moving into the 21st century.”
Bird said the library will also soon introduce a Smartboard that eliminates the need for old projectors, featuring a touchscreen with ultra-high-definition resolution. It will sit on a cart that can be wheeled into the library’s meeting rooms and should, for example, represent a major benefit to the businesses that hold their annual meetings at the library.
You have free articles remaining.
Improving the library for patrons and businesses is fitting considering the patience and kindness the Portage community demonstrated during the sprinkler project, Bird said. Two Rivers Coffee allowed the library to host its weekly knitters group and other craft events there; Madison College-Portage campus provided space for library board meetings, a staff in-service and library book clubs; and Tivoli nursing home, for two hours on Thursdays and Fridays, provided a second library location for patrons to check out materials during downtime related to the construction project.
“The cooperation between us and local businesses was very eye-opening,” Bird said. “We realized we need to find more ways to encourage them to use our facilities.”
Bird credited the earlier-than-expected completion of its sprinkler project to its contractor, Madison-based Dave Jones Inc., which installed the new fire sprinklers and a nitrogen generator. The sprinkler pipes in the original section of the library had not been updated since the building was constructed in 1994. The $248,000 project was funded by the city.
No work was needed in the children’s section, which was built in 2013 and remained open during construction.
“They communicated with us very well and dealt with anything that came up, including problems with leaks or alarms. They were just dynamite,” Bird said of Dave Jones Inc. and its foreman, James Hawley. “I need to send him a Christmas card.”
The library held a soft opening last week but formally reopened its doors Monday, unveiling a “Ready for Business” banner outside its main entrance.
“We want to thank all of the patrons for dealing with this inconvenience, to say the least,” Bird said. “We also want them to know that we’re looking to do more in 2020 -- to make a difference in their lives and find more ways to serve them better. We have lots of ideas, so please stay tuned. We’re there for this community, and this community has certainly been there for us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)