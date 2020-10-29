New fire chief ready to serve Portage

Portage native Troy Haase has been selected as Portage’s new fire chief, to replace Chief Clayton Simonson at the end of the year.

The Portage Police and Fire Commission confirmed its choice earlier this month.

“I’m very proud that I was chosen as the fire chief,” Haase said. “There were other qualified candidates and for the Police and Fire Commission to choose me is very humbling. I am very interested in getting started and making a difference in the department and community.”

Haase was born and raised in Portage, and started his firefighting career with the department in 1990. He also worked for the city’s ambulance service.

In 1993, Haase joined the Two Rivers Fire Department, where he served until 1998, when he joined the Fond du Lac fire department.

Haase served on the Fond du Lac department for 22 years in many different capacities. Most recently, he served as the division chief of fire prevention.

Haase serves as first vice president for the Wisconsin State Fire Inspectors Association and also on the State of Wisconsin EMS board.

Haase said he is looking forward to serving the Portage community.