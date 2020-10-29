New fire chief ready to serve to Portage

Portage native Troy Haase has been selected as Portage’s new fire chief, to replace Chief Clayton Simonson at the end of the year.
The Portage Police and Fire Commission confirmed its choice earlier this month.
“I’m very proud that I was chosen as the fire chief,” Haase said. “There were other qualified candidates and for the Police and Fire Commission to choose me is very humbling. I am very interested in getting started and making a difference in the department and community.”
Haase was born and raised in Portage, and started his firefighting career with the department in 1990. He also worked for the city’s ambulance service.
In 1993, Haase joined the Two Rivers Fire Department, where he served until 1998, when he joined the Fond du Lac fire department.
Haase served on the Fond du Lac department for 22 years in many different capacities. Most recently, he served as the division chief of fire prevention.
Haase serves as first Vice President for the Wisconsin State Fire Inspectors Association and also served on the State of Wisconsin EMS board.
Haase said he is looking forward to serving the Portage community.
“They can expect a quick response to their home or business,” Haase said. “The community can expect me to build a strong and reliable team to help mitigate any issues that arise.”
Haase said he will place a heavy focus on recruiting new firefighters for the department, to attain his goal of quick response times.
PFC President Thomas Drury said in a press release Haase was selected because the committee believed he would be a strong asset to the community.
“Troy Haase has significant leadership and firefighting experience and will be a tremendous asset to both the Portage Fire Department and the community,” Drury said in the release.
Current chief Simonson has served on the Portage Fire Department for 41 years, and served 16 years as chief.
Simonson said he plans to retire in late December.
“The PFC and City Officials are deeply appreciative of the many years of dedicated and loyal service Chief Simonson has given as a member of the Portage Fire Department. The community has been well served by Chief Simonson,” said Drury.
