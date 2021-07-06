New fire chief selected in Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam has a new fire chief.

Without discussion, the city's police and fire commission unanimously voted to approve Michael Wesle as the new fire chief for the city fire and rescue department. Wesle was previously a lieutenant with the Rhinelander Fire Department after many years of experience. He replaces Alan Mannel, who retired in April.

Further details like salary and start date were not announced at the meeting Tuesday.

Wesle thanked the commission and said he was thankful for the help he has received so far to settle in Beaver Dam.

Mayor Becky Glewen thanked the commission for its work in finding a new chief.

"It's been a concerted effort by everyone," said commission chair Jeff Kohman. "It's been frustrating at times. It's been angering at times, but we have the right person."

Mannel retired this year after over ten years with the Beaver Dam department. Matt Christian was interim chief until he retired shortly after, and Lee Smith has been overseeing operations since.

The Beaver Dam fire department is currently in negotiations over the services it provides to the surrounding townships following last year's referendum to hire six new firefighter/paramedics.

