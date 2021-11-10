New flying club meeting in Portage

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is not a plane that the public will be able to rent for the day,” Schumi said. He added that only members will have access to the plane, hangar and other resources.

“Our number one priority is that everything we do is happening safely,” Schumi said. “It’s important to provide a safe environment and every potential pilot in the club will need to show credentials before taking the plane out.”

This is not the first club Schumi has formed. He began in aviation in 2008, when he learned to fly at the Reedsburg Airport. Over the last four years, Schumi has set up a number of other area clubs in the region, including Reedsburg, Waunakee and Stevens Point.

“What we generally see is after the first meeting, seven or eight people will sign up to be members,” Schumi said. “They could be of any ability and if they want to learn to fly. The club will coordinate with a certified flight instructor and then they’ll start learning.”

Schumi said the Portage area has four certified flight instructors that will work with the club and its members.