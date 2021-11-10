New flying club meeting in Portage

New pilots, rusty pilots and non-pilots are invited to the first of three introductory meetings for the newly formed Portage Area Flying Club.
The club is a non-profit, social flying club that has been in the planning stages for months.
An introductory meeting will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday. This will be followed by two more introductory meetings in the upcoming months with the intent of gaining more members. Those who sign up to be members will be able to go out as soon as Monday.
“If someone with no flying experience comes to the meeting on Saturday, it will be a listening session,” PAFC investor and founding member Paul Schumi said. “They’ll be able to kick the tires of the plane and see the hangar. But if they become a member, they could be flying as early as Monday.”
Schumi said the club has a Cessna 172 Skyhawk and leased a hangar at Portage Airport. Members will be able to learn how to fly with a certified instructor. Certified pilots will be able to take the plane out.
“This is not a plane that the public will be able to rent for the day,” Schumi said. He added that only members will have access to the plane, hangar and other resources.
“Our number one priority is that everything we do is happening safely,” Schumi said. “It’s important to provide a safe environment and every potential pilot in the club will need to show credentials before taking the plane out.”
This is not the first club Schumi has formed. He began in aviation in 2008, when he learned to fly at the Reedsburg Airport. Over the last four years, Schumi has set up a number of other area clubs in the region, including Reedsburg, Waunakee and Stevens Point.
“What we generally see is after the first meeting, seven or eight people will sign up to be members,” Schumi said. “They could be of any ability and if they want to learn to fly. The club will coordinate with a certified flight instructor and then they’ll start learning.”
Schumi said the Portage area has four certified flight instructors that will work with the club and its members.
The PAFC has the support of Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 371. EAA Chapter 371 is group of aviation enthusiasts, builders and pilots that meet at the Portage Airport. Schumi hopes to start a collaborative effort with club members joining the chapter and chapter members joining the club.
The PAFC website states fees to use the Cessna 172 Skyhawk range from $58 to $78 per hour, which does not include fuel and instruction. Pilots can begin flying at 16 years old with the PAFC and the FFA requires 40 hours minimum of flight instruction. The average pilot takes between 45 and 55 hours of in-flight training before being licensed.
“Saturday will be a good day for people interested in aviation to check out the club and see what we offer,” Schumi said.