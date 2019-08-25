For most Baraboo students in recent years, Betty Krueger is known as “Grandma Betty.”
While truly a biological grandmother in life, she said she has roughly 20,000 “grandchildren” through her work as an aide with the Baraboo School District. She brings cookies to school frequently, and even baked 800 in celebration of her own birthday in November.
She finds herself frequently being greeted in public by past and current students as they exclaim “Grandma Betty!”
Those homemade cookies appeared Friday as about a dozen eighth-graders from Minnesota swarmed Krueger’s patio table to accept a snack for their hard work. Girl Scout Troop 17036 of Chaska, Minnesota, spent the afternoon applying white paint to Krueger’s back fence. They worked in conjunction with a new program through Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area called “Rock the Block.”
A native of Baraboo, 79-year-old Krueger said she moved into her current home 28 years ago. After a couple of spills, including a fall from a ladder about a year ago and once recently when she was attempting to climb over a brick formation while carrying heavy items, Krueger said she welcomed help from the nonprofit.
Habitat Executive Director Morgan Pfaff said Krueger’s project was perfect for the chapter’s initial year. “Rock the Block” aims to rejuvenate residents’ homes. It not only helps a resident, but it “preserves the neighborhood” and keeps the home stable for Krueger, who lives on her own, Pfaff said.
Krueger had previously worked for the local Habitat group and knew it offered programs to help people. When she visited the office to ask for some assistance with a shoddy front porch roof, Pfaff told her to fill out an application. Krueger didn’t think she should.
“I thought, ‘Somebody else probably has something worse than me,’” she said, recalling the day.
But during the conversation, Krueger mentioned she was painting her home on her own. When organizers heard that, they expressed shock and quickly moved to help, Krueger said.
“I’m so appreciative I can’t even begin to find the words to say thank you,” Krueger said.
She said she has spent years putting sweat equity into her home. She has laid her own floors and dedicated “blood, sweat and tears” and “a lot of work” to keep up the property. It began as a cottage at Devil’s Lake and was relocated to the 500 block of Eighth Street long before Krueger took ownership of it.
Not adverse to accepting help that has been offered through the years, Krueger also said she isn’t one to ask for it.
“I’m not one to say, ‘Oh, I could use some help,’” Krueger said, adding that sometimes when you ask, people aren’t available.
Pfaff said she understands Krueger is used to doing her own work. Krueger continues to work on her home despite struggling with back pain related to a sciatic nerve.
“She’s fiercely independent and really proud of that fact,” Pfaff said. “It’s amazing.”
While Habitat volunteers worked on the home, workers from Americorps NCCC, a national network of community service volunteers, were on the roof painting the dormers.
Last week, volunteers cleared brush. Pfaff said they discovered two rose bushes hidden in the overgrowth. Americorps volunteers showed up and began painting. On Friday, girl scouts were referring to Krueger as “Grandma Betty” within an hour of their arrival. Krueger smiled as she watched the volunteers work on her home.
Anthony Johns, an Americorps volunteer, said the group from Vinton, Iowa, has been in the Baraboo area since July 12, but will leave in the coming weeks. Johns said the organization provides college-age people with opportunities for community service. The desire to volunteer is what brought them together.
Pfaff said Habitat for Humanity submits an application and Americorps visits the area every year.
Girl Scout Troop 17036 Leader Brianna Warner said her scouts save money from fundraising and every three years or so travel to perform community service.
“This is the first time we’ve gotten to do something like this where it’s hands on, really physical work with painting or building, or things forcing them to go outside of their normal skill sets,” Warner said.
Their last trip was in Florida, and Warner said after they “were able to see the good” they did there, and decided to give back in a closer state.
“We kind of follow the general message of just ‘Be kind,’” she said. “I think there is a feeling of, ‘Hey, we live in a very affluent society where we have the things we need and we want and we want to be able to give back to others.’ This is the perfect opportunity to come together as friends and as a troop and say, ‘How can we give back to people who maybe aren’t as fortunate as we are?’”
Warner said the girls had been at the Sauk County Humane Society on Friday morning. They planned to visit a water park Saturday and then return to Minnesota on Sunday, picking up trash on the side of the road as they made the drive home.
Pfaff said “down the road,” her chapter would like to do more projects under “Rock the Block,” which is a national Habitat for Humanity program.
