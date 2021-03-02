New hair salon opens in downtown Beaver Dam

A new hair salon is open in downtown Beaver Dam in a familiar place and with an emphasis on service.
Blunt Cuts Salon, 109 Front St., opened in early January in the site of the former A Cut Above. Owner Tami Kratz has been doing hair for seven years, mostly at franchise locations in Beaver Dam.
"I've always mentioned wanting to be my own boss and do my own thing, but I just never took the leap in doing it," she said. "When I saw this old salon was for rent, I took a leap, and here I am."
Business is going well so far, Kratz said, and the salon is continuing to work on getting its name out there. She said she has brought customers over to her new business and many people recognize the location as a salon.
Blunt Cuts offers an array of services like color, cuts, facial waxing, extensions, straight razor shave, perms and more. More services will be added in the future in time. Kratz is joined by Nicole DeLuca and Mindy Martin.
"There are so many words, I couldn't even describe it but it's incredible. It's awesome. It's been a journey for sure," Kratz said. "It's a good accomplishment."
Kratz said that she also wants to give back to the community. The salon is raising items for the Loft, a faith-based youth center in Mayville, and is looking at helping gather food pantry items as well. She said she has wanted to donate haircuts for people experiencing homelessness, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the plan is to go ahead with the idea this year.
"My biggest thing with opening a salon is giving back to the community and giving back to people," Kratz said.
Blunt Cuts will also join the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce and participate in city events.
Site owner BK Henry Properties renovated the building itself, including with plumbing and electrical upgrades, new flooring, paint, ceiling tiles, awning and removal of a room for the salon space.
Hours are about 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and appointments only on Sundays, but Kratz said that the scheduling is flexible and people should not hesitate to call for an appointment. The business can be reached by phone at 920-219-9234.
