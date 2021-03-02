New hair salon opens in downtown Beaver Dam

A new hair salon is open in downtown Beaver Dam in a familiar place and with an emphasis on service.

Blunt Cuts Salon, 109 Front St., opened in early January in the site of the former A Cut Above. Owner Tami Kratz has been doing hair for seven years, mostly at franchise locations in Beaver Dam.

Beaver Dam massage business flourishing: Therapist aims at making healthy impact Some people know exactly what they want to do at an early age, and pursue that dream with si…

"I've always mentioned wanting to be my own boss and do my own thing, but I just never took the leap in doing it," she said. "When I saw this old salon was for rent, I took a leap, and here I am."

Business is going well so far, Kratz said, and the salon is continuing to work on getting its name out there. She said she has brought customers over to her new business and many people recognize the location as a salon.

Blunt Cuts offers an array of services like color, cuts, facial waxing, extensions, straight razor shave, perms and more. More services will be added in the future in time. Kratz is joined by Nicole DeLuca and Mindy Martin.

"There are so many words, I couldn't even describe it but it's incredible. It's awesome. It's been a journey for sure," Kratz said. "It's a good accomplishment."