New housing coming to Horicon: County agency announces Phase II project

HORICON -- The Dodge County Housing Authority recently announced its Phase 2 Oak Grove Development featuring 20, three-bedroom duplex units at 905 Division St., adjacent to its successful 24-unit Phase 1 Oak Grove Apartments.

The complex is directly across the street from Horicon’s newly-combined high school, middle school, and elementary campus.

Phase 1 was completed in 2013 and includes a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units.

“Decent, safe and affordable housing is the foundation to build and support other successes,” said Donna Braun, Executive Director of the Dodge County Housing Authority. “Stable housing can lessen one burden, shifting focus toward goals at school, work and life. This project will fulfill a significant need for energy efficient, well located, affordable family housing in Dodge County.”

Phase 2 is designed to meet a growing need.

“We’re anticipating that with the proximity to the schools, and being three bedrooms, we’ll be appealing to families with children,” Braun said. “That, however, doesn't prevent seniors from living there with other family members. Given the rising costs of housing we think this will be especially popular with larger households seeking affordable options.”