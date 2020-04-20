New housing coming to Horicon: County agency announces Phase II project

HORICON -- The Dodge County Housing Authority recently announced its Phase 2 Oak Grove Development featuring 20, three-bedroom duplex units at 905 Division St., adjacent to its successful 24-unit Phase 1 Oak Grove Apartments.
The complex is directly across the street from Horicon’s newly-combined high school, middle school, and elementary campus.
Phase 1 was completed in 2013 and includes a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units.
“Decent, safe and affordable housing is the foundation to build and support other successes,” said Donna Braun, Executive Director of the Dodge County Housing Authority. “Stable housing can lessen one burden, shifting focus toward goals at school, work and life. This project will fulfill a significant need for energy efficient, well located, affordable family housing in Dodge County.”
Phase 2 is designed to meet a growing need.
“We’re anticipating that with the proximity to the schools, and being three bedrooms, we’ll be appealing to families with children,” Braun said. “That, however, doesn't prevent seniors from living there with other family members. Given the rising costs of housing we think this will be especially popular with larger households seeking affordable options.”
"The Housing Authority has been working on this for some time, especially to create housing for the expansion at the John Deere plant in Horicon," said Dodge County Board Chair Russ Kottke. "I'm glad it has been approved. We certainly need this to support our industries and to promote economic growth in the county."
Units will rent below market rate, and vary in price depending a household’s ability to pay. To be eligible household income must be below 60 percent of county median income and below 30 percent CMI to qualify for subsidy.
According to Braun many people will qualify.
“This is an exciting project for the city of Horicon, Horicon School District and most importantly for the families that will have a decent, safe and affordable place to call home,” Braun said.
The project utilizes a “pocket neighborhood” site plan design, with all homes featuring front porches and located around a shared common green space to encourage interaction between neighbors. The non-traditional site plan is inspired by the Ross Chapin-designed pocket neighborhood projects in Washington State. This is reportedly the first time this concept has been brought to Wisconsin as an affordable development.
The new construction development would not be possible in a small, rural community without initiatives, programs and support. Oak Grove, Phase 2 was awarded an allocation of 2019 four-percent Federal and State Housing Tax Credits from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA). Credits were purchased by non-profit tax credit syndicator National Equity Fund (NEF). Additional financing sources include WHEDA tax exempt long and short term bonds, State of Wisconsin HOME funds, a Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago AHP grant, Housing Trust Funds and Dodge County Housing Authority equity. Horicon Bank is providing construction financing and is the FHLB AHP grant sponsor.
Units will be completed by December 2020.
For information, contact Dodge County Housing Authority at 920-386-2866 or visit dodgehousing.org.
