2 new K9s, handlers at Columbia County Sheriff's Office

Brandner said K9s assist in evidence searches, too, like when a suspect discards drugs or a weapon while they’re trying to get away from law enforcement. K9s will also clear a building when the department gets a burglary call and they’re trained to help a deputy who’s being attacked.

All three of the deputies have taken on the full responsibility of being pet owners, bringing the K9s into their respective families.

Jesko, for example, is married with three young children including a 3-year-old who wants to pet Artus "all the time" and says “goodnight” to him at the end of every day, he said.

“When we’re not working, he loves to play,” Jesko said of Artus. “He wants to constantly go. He has that drive that makes me want to be a better handler and support him what he wants to do.”

Lange said in an email that accepting his role as a K9 handler “was one of the best decisions I have ever made career-wise” and that he sees the responsibility as a means to improve himself as an officer and improve his department.