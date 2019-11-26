The New Lisbon Common Council has agreed to a $2 per capita rate increase with Camp Douglas EMS, as costs for the service have increased from $18 per person two years ago to $30 per person next year.
Camp Douglas EMS scheduled a rate increase from $19.50 this year to $28 for the coming year, but asked municipalities to support an additional $2 per capita as a means to afford upgrades and staff benefits.
“We need to upgrade the ambulances and equipment… stuff that’s overdue,” said Camp Douglas EMS Chief James Newlun. “We’ve got some employees making less than they’d be making at McDonalds, and no benefits. We need to make it so we can retain these people.”
The increased per capita rate will cost the city an additional $3,222 for their 1,611 residents. New Lisbon Mayor Jacob Kallies said the funding will come from reductions to the street budget. Kallies suggested that the service could do better with response times, as the response times have gotten longer since Camp Douglas EMS began responding from their Necedah location.
“We don’t have a lot of ambulances in this county,” Newlun said. “(We need to) make sure the initiall 911 call is solid, then get it beefed up so we have thos resources and follow up is as solid as the initial response.”
Members of the common council discussed the ambulance contract in closed session during a meeting Nov. 18, and then voted to approve the amended contract unanimously.
Public Works
The common council approved the payment of a pay request from Americon for $121,980 for the new Public Works building.
Kallies praised the company in discussing the work that has been done so far, but also noted weather difficulties.
“Winter decided to show up a month early,” Kallies said.
Despite the weather, construction is still underway, with floors poured for the building Nov. 19.
Director of Public Works Nick Wyss updated the council on street projects in the municipality, including the Forest Street and Highway 80 projects.
Work on Forest Street is mostly completed, with Gerke likely having to come back in the spring to re-hydroseed the area. Highway 80 is temporarily open to the public, with construction expected to resume in the spring.
Wyss estimated there is “about a month’s worth” of work left on the Highway 80 project, including curb and gutter work.
Other action
In other action before the council, the council:
- Approved two pay orders for the Forest Street Project of $5,686.85 and $4,935.43.
- Approved the closure of the city office for Dec. 23, a Monday, as employees are taking vacation days for the holidays.
- Approved a list of 2020-2021 election inspectors.
- Approved a polling place evacuation plan.
