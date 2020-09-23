New Lisbon allowing trick-or-treating this year

The city of New Lisbon is not cancelling trick-or-treating for Halloween this year due to COVID-19.
New Lisbon Police Chief Kyle Walker asked the New Lisbon Common Council for guidance on responding to residents asking about Halloween during a meeting of the common council Sept. 21.
“I’ve received calls about trick-or-treating on Halloween (and) how we’ve traditionally done (it),” Walker said. “I didn’t feel as police chief (I) should make that decision.”
During previous years the council has not made trick-or-treating an agenda item, but due to COVID-19 Walker asked the council for input. Walker said he does not feel that trick-or-treating should be cancelled, and the council agreed.
“With school being open, the COVID stuff not being new (and) people set in their ways of how they want to interact if they want, we should do it,” Walker said.
Walker said the department will provide traffic control as they have in prior years, and they would post a public service announcement on social media detailing safety information and reiterating that participation is voluntary.
“It would be completely voluntary, those who want to participate can,” said council member Mark Toelle, who also serves as principal of New Lisbon Elementary School. “I’d like to see it the same as we’ve always done it.”
Mayor Jacob Kallies and the other members of the council agreed, with Kallies saying the activity lends itself well to social distancing.
“I see no problem in having it… you’re supposed to have masks on anyways,” Kallies joked.
Trick-or-treating in New Lisbon will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.
Street projects
Council members approved payments and bids for street projects on both already completed projects and upcoming work.
The council approved a bid from Scott’s Construction for a reconditioning project for Wisconsin Street. Scott’s Construction bid came in at $64,810, beating a bid from DL Gasser of $65,215.
Public works director Nick Wyss said an additional factor in Scott’s Construction’s favor is the ability to complete the project this year, while DL Gasser was “not 100% sure” the project could be completed this year.
A project to reconstruct West Bridge Street from Highway 12 near Kwik Trip to River Street, an area of about six blocks, is moving forward. The council approved an engineering contract with MSA for $15,000.
MSA engineer Brian Kehrli said the contract for the work is being split into small sections, with the first section covering field work for things like utilities and storm sewer, a topographic survey, and preliminary and conceptual design work.
The council also approved two orders for the Forest Street project, which was completed in 2019. A final pay application for $5,675.20 was approved and a change order, which deducted $57,313.13 from the contract price, was approved.
“No money is changing hands, this is to zero out the project,” Kehrli said of the change order. “It reduces the contract value to the amount of work they’ve done… they didn’t use all the quantities they thought they needed to use.”
Other action
In other action, the council:
- Approved a rezoning request for two vacant parcels of land on Allen Road from R-1, Single and Two Family Residential District to R-3 Multiple-Family Residential District.
- Approved a developer’s agreement with Riverstone Apartments, LLC for the vacant parcels of land on Allen Road.
- Approved invoices in the amount of $43,155.03.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
