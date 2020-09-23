New Lisbon allowing trick-or-treating this year

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of New Lisbon is not cancelling trick-or-treating for Halloween this year due to COVID-19.

New Lisbon Police Chief Kyle Walker asked the New Lisbon Common Council for guidance on responding to residents asking about Halloween during a meeting of the common council Sept. 21.

“I’ve received calls about trick-or-treating on Halloween (and) how we’ve traditionally done (it),” Walker said. “I didn’t feel as police chief (I) should make that decision.”

During previous years the council has not made trick-or-treating an agenda item, but due to COVID-19 Walker asked the council for input. Walker said he does not feel that trick-or-treating should be cancelled, and the council agreed.

“With school being open, the COVID stuff not being new (and) people set in their ways of how they want to interact if they want, we should do it,” Walker said.

Walker said the department will provide traffic control as they have in prior years, and they would post a public service announcement on social media detailing safety information and reiterating that participation is voluntary.