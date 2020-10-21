New Lisbon American Legion establishing veterans’ memorial, looks for community support

Once the Legion has the names of veterans who have served from the area they are going to commission the memorial stones from La Crosse Memorials. The memorial design the group is currently looking at has a granite center wall, with surrounding walls in a semi-circle for each war or conflict. The group says the memorial will be placed in front of the tank and helicopter outside of the Legion building.

Wilson says they are expecting the cost of creating the memorial to come in at about $40,000 depending on the number of names collected. The memorials will leave space at the bottom of each for additional names submitted after the installation.

“Anyone who wants to donate to help out, it’s welcome,” Wilson said.

Donations can be sent to the Legion at New Lisbon Veteran Memorial c/o American Legion Post 110, 110 Welch Prairie Road, New Lisbon WI 53950 or PO Box 113, New Lisbon WI 53950. Wilson said checks can be made out to American Legion Post 110 and should include a memo line stating the donation is for the memorial.

“We want to get people stirred up about veterans in (New Lisbon),” Lauden said.

For more information or questions, contact Greger at 608-562-3792, Wilson at 608-562-3933, Lauden at 608-853-0497 or Granger at 608-547-7745.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

