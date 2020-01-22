New Lisbon applying for grant to offset dam repairs

The New Lisbon dam is in need of repairs costing up to $136,000, but city officials are hopeful a grant from the DNR will cut the cost in half.
Nick Wyss, Director of Public Works for the city of New Lisbon, presented an update to the New Lisbon Common Council on the grant application during a meeting Jan. 20.
“They took out the copper dam system, injecting cracks, the riprap, painting piers, and removal, and replacing two slide gates,” Wyss said. “We’re down to replacing the concrete stairs on both the upstream and downstream portion of the dam, new hand railing on those stairs, and then fixing the fence where it’s needed.”
Wyss said the estimated cost for the repairs is $135,630, but the city will apply for a grant for half of those funds through the DNR. The members of the council voted unanimously to approve $5,100 for grant application fees during the meeting.
Building offered for police station
A building on Bickford Street which currently houses the New Lisbon Probation and Parole office will soon be vacant, and the owner is offering the building to the city for a police station.
“It would fit very well for a police station,” said John Derry, owner of the lot and building. “It needs a few alterations but very little.”
The current occupants of the building, the Probation and Parole office, are moving their office to Mauston. According to Derry, he is offering the building to the city for $325,000, with no payments for one year if the city needs time to finance the purchase. The lot consists of the building and two acres behind and adjacent to the building, including the land where the current Welcome to New Lisbon sign resides.
Members of the Common Council refrained from commenting on the proposal as Derry’s offer took place during the public comment portion of the Jan. 20 meeting and was not an agenda item.
Other action
In other action, the council:
- Approved writing off delinquent personal property in the amount of $558.45. The charges stemmed from unpaid lawn mowing charges in 2014-15 and 2015-16.
- Approved a payment request in the amount of $145,825 to Americon for the Public Works building.
- Approved a payment of $12.56 to ADCI for the New Lisbon Library.
- Approved an operator’s license for Keith O’Connor of Dollar General.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.