New Lisbon applying for grant to offset dam repairs

The New Lisbon dam is in need of repairs costing up to $136,000, but city officials are hopeful a grant from the DNR will cut the cost in half.

Nick Wyss, Director of Public Works for the city of New Lisbon, presented an update to the New Lisbon Common Council on the grant application during a meeting Jan. 20.

“They took out the copper dam system, injecting cracks, the riprap, painting piers, and removal, and replacing two slide gates,” Wyss said. “We’re down to replacing the concrete stairs on both the upstream and downstream portion of the dam, new hand railing on those stairs, and then fixing the fence where it’s needed.”

Wyss said the estimated cost for the repairs is $135,630, but the city will apply for a grant for half of those funds through the DNR. The members of the council voted unanimously to approve $5,100 for grant application fees during the meeting.

Building offered for police station

A building on Bickford Street which currently houses the New Lisbon Probation and Parole office will soon be vacant, and the owner is offering the building to the city for a police station.