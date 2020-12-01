New Lisbon approves 2021 budget, mill rate to decrease 10 cents

The city of New Lisbon is expecting an increase in revenue and expenses in 2021, but residents will still see slightly lower taxes for the city portion as the mill rate drops 10 cents.
The New Lisbon Common Council approved a 2021 mill rate as part of next year’s budget of about $9.65 per $1,000 of assessed value, a decrease of $0.10 from the prior budget mill rate of $9.75 per $1,000 of assessed value. The council approved the budget at a meeting Nov. 19.
“Taxes should go down for the city portion,” said New Lisbon Clerk Lisa Vinz while presenting the budget.
Vinz said the city is expecting increased revenue next year of about 3.4%, while the city’s overall expenses are up a smaller 1.38%. Under the approved budget, the city is budgeting for expenditures of about $2.254 million compared to last year’s budget of $2.223 million. The city expects revenues of about $2.299 million, an increase from last year’s expected revenue of $2.223 million.
Among the largest increases in expenses are wages for some municipal positions, as police officers are seeing a budgeted increase of $7,100 in wages for the department and other city positions increase. An exception is the library’s salaries, which is decreasing by over $5,000 for wages, fringe and retirement benefits.
The city is expecting increased revenue from state aid for local streets as the city plans additional street projects for 2021. New Lisbon is currently working on a reconditioning project for Wisconsin Street, and a project to reconstruct West Bridge Street is in the initial stages. State aid for street projects is expected to increase by about $21,000.
Boosted in part by an agreement with Castle Rock Marine for rental of the old public works building, the city is also expecting a large increase in rents. The city is expecting an increase of $11,000, from $12,000 to $23,000.
Prior to approving the budget, the city held a period of public comment, but no members of the public attended. The budget was approved unanimously.
Other action
In other action, the council:
- Approved an amendment to an ordinance regarding police authority at the scene of fires.
- Approved a contract for engineering design for the West Bridge Street project.
- Approved an ordinance repealing Chapters 308, 375 and 396 and recreating Chapter 375 regarding public nuisances.
