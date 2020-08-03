New Lisbon approves campground changes to Riverside Park

Changes are coming to the camping model at Riverside Park in New Lisbon, as a rate increase and different lease structures are set to start next year.
The New Lisbon Common Council voted to approve the changes at a July 28 meeting, after three consecutive meetings of debate between the council and campers who stay in the park. The council voted unanimously to approve the changes.
Campers who wish to stay for the whole season will now be charged $1,650, with the camping season starting May 1 and ending Oct. 31. Storing the trailer or recreational vehicle in the campground during the offseason will cost nothing. A daily and weekly rate is still to be determined. The rate is a change from the $1,200 previously charged by the city for a seasonal site.
Council member Marv Newlun made the original motion to raise the prices and forgo the seasonal model for a monthly, weekly and daily rate. He initially suggested an increase to $250 per month for six months, with a storage fee of $50 per month for six months, totaling $1,800 per year.
“That to me was a fair price based on going out and looking at the park out by the lake (Summer Hideaway),” said Newlun. “We do have some amenities, there’s a pool nearby, store with Dollar General… (It) doesn’t have near as much as Summer Hideaway. I know we’re not comparing apples to apples.”
According to Mayor Jacob Kallies, the average rate for camping parks in the area is $1,912.
After the $1,800 rate was suggested, the council received several comments from members of the public protesting the price. Several threatened to leave the park permanently and others warned the city would lose the guaranteed income from current residents. After discussion among the members of the council, the council suggested and approved the rate change to $1,650 with no storage fee.
With the change approved, several members of the public again stated the city was risking losing income.
“(You) got to realize you’re renting a site, you don’t own it, you’re renting and it falls under a lease agreement, you may feel upping the price isn’t in the best interest of the city, but we have to do what we feel is in the best interest of the city,” said council member Mark Toelle. “From $1,200 to $1,650 doesn’t seem like that much to me; I understand it may to you... It’s an unknown, we don’t know if someone is going to come in after you, they may or they may not.”
Toelle emphasized that campers who currently have structures, such as decks, in the campground will be “grandfathered” in to the changes and will not need to remove the structures if they stay. With the change to a monthly system, campers will also be able to pay in monthly increments rather than the entire fee up front.
“We’re trying to find a middle ground,” said Kallies. “We’ve found a middle ground from what we started at.”
Other action
In other action, the council:
- Appointed former council member Peggy Wyss to the Planning Commission. Wyss did not seek re-election to the council in the April election.
- Approved amending the regular meeting date for the Aug. 17 council meeting to Aug. 20.
- Approved a Conditional Use Application for Michael Boudreau of Generation Dance Academy.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
