New Lisbon approves campground changes to Riverside Park

According to Mayor Jacob Kallies, the average rate for camping parks in the area is $1,912.

After the $1,800 rate was suggested, the council received several comments from members of the public protesting the price. Several threatened to leave the park permanently and others warned the city would lose the guaranteed income from current residents. After discussion among the members of the council, the council suggested and approved the rate change to $1,650 with no storage fee.

With the change approved, several members of the public again stated the city was risking losing income.

“(You) got to realize you’re renting a site, you don’t own it, you’re renting and it falls under a lease agreement, you may feel upping the price isn’t in the best interest of the city, but we have to do what we feel is in the best interest of the city,” said council member Mark Toelle. “From $1,200 to $1,650 doesn’t seem like that much to me; I understand it may to you... It’s an unknown, we don’t know if someone is going to come in after you, they may or they may not.”