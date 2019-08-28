The city of New Lisbon will have a new public works building this winter, as the common council approved a $1.2 million bid despite concerns over the lack of bidders.
Americon, the company that designed the building and was listed as the project manager for the building, was the only company to bid for the project.
“The bid came in higher than we originally anticipated,” said New Lisbon Mayor Jacob Kallies.
The utility commission raised concerns over the lack of bidders at the meeting, and suggested bids could possibly have been lower if Americon was not listed as project manager on the building.
Director of Public Works Nick Wyss said the city received some calls about the project from competitors of Americon, but once they learned of Americon’s position as project manager, they backed out of bidding.
“They don’t want to work under a competitor,” Wyss said.
The council briefly considered rebidding the project to try to receive lower bids, but ultimately approved Americon’s bid. Kallies said the city followed the same format for the bid package as Lisbon, who also recently built a public works building.
“We have time constraints, the equipment needs to be by the time the snow flies,” said Kallies. “Should we have done it differently? Probably, but we followed the lead of another general contractor who was putting it out at the same time.”
The rebidding process would delay the start of the build until October or November, leaving little time to finish the building before winter weather arrives.
Noting that Americon is using numerous local subcontractors for the project, Kallies said the Americon bid might have been the lowest even if other competitors had bid, as bidding for the project was sealed.
“If we rebid, that’s not fair to (Americon) either, they laid their cards on the table and then someone comes in a few cents cheaper,” councilmember Ken Southworth said. “I’m concerned not just about the money, but the health and welfare of the employees working there. I do not want them working in the conditions they’re working in for another year”
Coucilmember Mark Toelle agreed.
“We have to consider that Americon gave the best bid in good faith,” Toelle said.
The common council approved the bid unanimously.
In other action before the council, the council:
Approved the payment of $500 each for two lots of land to Gary Schaper. The city took the land decades ago to build a road, but had not paid for the land.
“The road was built on their land,” Kallies said. “It’s right if took the land to pay for it.”
Approved operator’s licenses for Deborah Hogan, Kwik Trip; Joy Converse, Kwik Trip; Shawn Capagreca, Dollar General; and Danielle Sherman, New Lisbon Travel Stop.
