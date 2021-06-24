 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Lisbon Bridge Street project 'on track,' completion expected in August
0 Comments
alert top story
NEW LISBON

New Lisbon Bridge Street project 'on track,' completion expected in August

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NL Road project 1

Workers from Gerke Excavating dig up a portion of West Bridge Street in New Lisbon.

 CHRISTOPHER JARDINE/Star Times

An about $1.41 million construction project on West Bridge Street in New Lisbon is progressing on schedule as the city expects road rebuilding to begin in the next few weeks.

New Lisbon Director of Public Works Nick Wyss provided an update on the project during a meeting of the New Lisbon Common Council June 21 after Gerke Excavating submitted their first pay request in the amount of $127,823. The pay request was approved by the council.

NL Road project 2

The city of New Lisbon is spending over $1.4 million to reconstruct West Bridge Street.

“It’s probably under for what they’ve already got done,” Wyss said.

Reconstruction of West Bridge Street involves over 2,400 feet of road, including replacing sanitary sewer, laterals and manholes, the water main, storm sewer and various structures. Gerke is removing and excavating all of the existing pavement and base, curb and gutter and sidewalk, and is replacing the removed portions. The project is contracted for $1.41 million, with an expected completion date in August.

‘Let there be chickens’ as New Lisbon approves ordinance changes

“They do have the first three blocks of sewer and water main done, they have the first, second and probably half of the third blocks of laterals done, and as soon as they have that done they’ll come in and do the storm sewers for the first three blocks,” Wyss said. “Hopefully they’ll then send the road crew in right behind it and start building the road right behind it as they move down Bridge Street.”

Wyss said the project is “right on schedule” and there have been no surprises, with the lack of rain helping to keep the project on track.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
New Lisbon shoots for archery range
NL Road project 3

New Lisbon Mayor Jacob Kallies, right, and council member Marv Newlun listening to a report from Public Works Director Nick Wyss, not pictured, on pay applications for street projects.

The council further approved a pay application for the Allen Road looping project in the amount of $201,096. Wyss said the project has a remaining balance of about $7,000, with the city waiting to ensure the grass around the project grows and to ensure there are no issues with the project.

The Allan Road project was completed in two phases, with the first phase of the project extending the sewer and water main up to the Riverstone Apartment construction and the second phase of the project completing a water main loop from where phase one stops to the north along Allen Road.

NL Road project 4

New Lisbon officials are expecting the West Bridge Street project to complete in August, though portions of the road could be repaved in the upcoming weeks.

“Pressure didn’t dip when we used it,” Wyss said. “It had to improve.”

The project removed a dead end in the water main and gave residences and businesses in that section of town an additional feed into the city’s water lines.

New Lisbon playground design unveiled, installation to begin in June

In other action before the board, the board:

  • Approved the purchase of four mobile and four portable radios for the New Lisbon Fire Department. The department is using funds from the sale of the old fire truck to purchase the radios, which are required because of a switch in radio systems.
  • Approved the Fire Department to get bids on a new brush truck, with an expected purchase date in about one year.
  • Discussed amending or creating a food truck ordinance to institute a yearly flat rate fee for a food truck license. The ordinance will be introduced at the July council meeting.
  • Approved new operator’s licenses for Steven Russell, Samantha Sorenson and Shawna Schroeder.
  • Approved monthly invoices in the amount of $142,314.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

3,000-year-old human remains show injuries of the earliest known shark attack

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Steven Krejchik
Obituaries

Steven Krejchik

PORTAGE – Steven Edward Krejchik, age 72, of Caledonia Township (Portage, Wisconsin), went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2021, in Madison, W…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News