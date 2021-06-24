New Lisbon Bridge Street project 'on track,' completion expected in August

An about $1.41 million construction project on West Bridge Street in New Lisbon is progressing on schedule as the city expects road rebuilding to begin in the next few weeks.

New Lisbon Director of Public Works Nick Wyss provided an update on the project during a meeting of the New Lisbon Common Council June 21 after Gerke Excavating submitted their first pay request in the amount of $127,823. The pay request was approved by the council.

“It’s probably under for what they’ve already got done,” Wyss said.

Reconstruction of West Bridge Street involves over 2,400 feet of road, including replacing sanitary sewer, laterals and manholes, the water main, storm sewer and various structures. Gerke is removing and excavating all of the existing pavement and base, curb and gutter and sidewalk, and is replacing the removed portions. The project is contracted for $1.41 million, with an expected completion date in August.