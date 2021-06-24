New Lisbon Bridge Street project 'on track,' completion expected in August

An about $1.41 million construction project on West Bridge Street in New Lisbon is progressing on schedule as the city expects road rebuilding to begin in the next few weeks.
New Lisbon Director of Public Works Nick Wyss provided an update on the project during a meeting of the New Lisbon Common Council June 21 after Gerke Excavating submitted their first pay request in the amount of $127,823. The pay request was approved by the council.
“It’s probably under for what they’ve already got done,” Wyss said.
Reconstruction of West Bridge Street involves over 2,400 feet of road, including replacing sanitary sewer, laterals and manholes, the water main, storm sewer and various structures. Gerke is removing and excavating all of the existing pavement and base, curb and gutter and sidewalk, and is replacing the removed portions. The project is contracted for $1.41 million, with an expected completion date in August.
“They do have the first three blocks of sewer and water main done, they have the first, second and probably half of the third blocks of laterals done, and as soon as they have that done they’ll come in and do the storm sewers for the first three blocks,” Wyss said. “Hopefully they’ll then send the road crew in right behind it and start building the road right behind it as they move down Bridge Street.”
Wyss said the project is “right on schedule” and there have been no surprises, with the lack of rain helping to keep the project on track.
The council further approved a pay application for the Allen Road looping project in the amount of $201,096. Wyss said the project has a remaining balance of about $7,000, with the city waiting to ensure the grass around the project grows and to ensure there are no issues with the project.
The Allan Road project was completed in two phases, with the first phase of the project extending the sewer and water main up to the Riverstone Apartment construction and the second phase of the project completing a water main loop from where phase one stops to the north along Allen Road.
“Pressure didn’t dip when we used it,” Wyss said. “It had to improve.”
The project removed a dead end in the water main and gave residences and businesses in that section of town an additional feed into the city’s water lines.
In other action before the board, the board:
- Approved the purchase of four mobile and four portable radios for the New Lisbon Fire Department. The department is using funds from the sale of the old fire truck to purchase the radios, which are required because of a switch in radio systems.
- Approved the Fire Department to get bids on a new brush truck, with an expected purchase date in about one year.
- Discussed amending or creating a food truck ordinance to institute a yearly flat rate fee for a food truck license. The ordinance will be introduced at the July council meeting.
- Approved new operator’s licenses for Steven Russell, Samantha Sorenson and Shawna Schroeder.
- Approved monthly invoices in the amount of $142,314.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.