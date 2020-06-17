New Lisbon Community Pool set to open June 29 with restrictions

The New Lisbon City Council set an opening date and new regulations for the community pool at its June 15 meeting, applying restrictions to keep residents safe amid COVID-19.
In a unanimous decision, the council voted to open the community pool June 29, albeit not in its full capacity. According to City Clerk Lisa Vinz, council members set multiple restrictions for both employees and patrons.
Over the course of the summer, the smaller kiddie pool will not open, and the pool will not hold swim lessons or offer concessions. Additionally, Vinz said the pool will not host birthday parties and any patrons are encouraged to maintain a six-foot distance from other guests, in compliance with CDC guidelines.
Staff will keep different routines as well. In addition to undergoing daily health screens, lifeguards will clean the facilities after every rotation, especially in high-traffic areas.
The changing areas and showers will also be closed to the public, but restrooms will be available.
Individual passes are available for $10 at City Hall and further information is available at cityofnewlisbon.com/campground-pool.
In other business, the council discussed the Riverside Park campground’s future for the summer, but did not establish as many concrete resolutions as the community pool. Council members officially decided to keep the Heritage Park bathrooms closed for the year, and established that tent camping is available.
Councillors also discussed filling the vacant council seat in Ward 3. Mayor Jacob Kallies said that multiple candidates had expressed interest, and he was going to contact them in order to follow-up.
