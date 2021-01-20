New Lisbon considering allowing hens, approves new EMS vehicle

Members of the New Lisbon Common Council expressed an openness to allowing chickens in city limits after a member of the public requested a change to the city’s ordinance on prohibited farm animals.
New Lisbon resident Wanda Britt asked Mayor Jacob Kallies and the council to consider changing Ordinance 211-13, Prohibited Farm Animals, to allow residents to have hens and a chicken coop at a meeting Jan. 18. Britt, who has chickens, said “everyone would benefit” if the ordinance was changed.
The ordinance currently reads: “Except on properties zoned in an agricultural classification, no person shall own, keep, harbor or board any cattle, horses, ponies, swine, goats, sheep, fowl or rabbits (more than two).”
In a discussion on changing the ordinance, no council member was opposed to allowing chickens, but reserved committing to a vote to change the ordinance until they had time to research what the change would entail and look into other city’s ordinances that allow chickens. Mauston voted to change their ordinance on chickens in March 2020.
New Lisbon Police Chief Kyle Walker, when asked by the council, had “no issue” with a potential change to the ordinance.
If the council decides to move forward with changing the ordinance the amended ordinance would not go into effect immediately, as members of the public both for and opposed to the ordinance would have an opportunity to speak at a future meeting and the ordinance would need to go through two readings to be enacted.
EMS vehicle
The New Lisbon Common Council voted unanimously to approve a new vehicle for New Lisbon EMS at a price of $56,656.20.
First Responder Director Rich Weiland requested the vehicle to replace an older truck.
“We have a truck that’s 20 years old, the motor has burnt out on it,” Weiland said. “It’s not worth fixing.”
The council received three bids on a new chassis and three bids on a new box for the vehicle, approving a Ford chassis from Rudig-Jensen for $36,593.20 and a box from Utilities Sales and Services for $20,063.
Weiland said the department’s request for new equipment is smaller than they had previously, as the box is three feet shorter and 2.5 feet lower than the old equipment and the truck chassis is a one-ton chassis.
“We’re downsizing quite a bit and getting rid of the stuff we don’t use,” Weiland said.
New Lisbon Clerk Lisa Vinz said the city had about $30,000 in the budget for the vehicle, and the rest of the funds would come from the reserve fund. Weiland said the old truck will be sold at auction, though it was unlikely to net more than $10,000, with the truck “shaking” once they hit 60 miles per hour.
Other action
In other action, the council:
- Approved a petition for county aid for highway road construction. Vinz said Juneau County Public Works matches the city contribution, with $1,500 going to Highways H, M and A, and $500 for various roads.
- Approved an operator’s license for La Shay Stayton.
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $129,140.45.
