New Lisbon considering allowing hens, approves new EMS vehicle

Members of the New Lisbon Common Council expressed an openness to allowing chickens in city limits after a member of the public requested a change to the city’s ordinance on prohibited farm animals.

New Lisbon resident Wanda Britt asked Mayor Jacob Kallies and the council to consider changing Ordinance 211-13, Prohibited Farm Animals, to allow residents to have hens and a chicken coop at a meeting Jan. 18. Britt, who has chickens, said “everyone would benefit” if the ordinance was changed.

The ordinance currently reads: “Except on properties zoned in an agricultural classification, no person shall own, keep, harbor or board any cattle, horses, ponies, swine, goats, sheep, fowl or rabbits (more than two).”

In a discussion on changing the ordinance, no council member was opposed to allowing chickens, but reserved committing to a vote to change the ordinance until they had time to research what the change would entail and look into other city’s ordinances that allow chickens. Mauston voted to change their ordinance on chickens in March 2020.

New Lisbon Police Chief Kyle Walker, when asked by the council, had “no issue” with a potential change to the ordinance.