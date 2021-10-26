New Lisbon expects 6% reduction in mill rate

The city of New Lisbon is expecting a reduction in the mill rate for residents of the city with the 2022 budget.

Lisa Vinz, New Lisbon Clerk, said at an Oct. 21 meeting of the common council that the city is expecting the mill rate to go from $9.64 per $1,000 of assessed value to $9.06 per $1,000 of assessed value with the new budget, pending any changes to spending or revenue. The mill rate reduction marks an about 6.02% decrease in the city's portion of the mill rate, despite the city increasing the levy by about 8.55%.

The council is considering several requested changes to the budget from 2021, with the biggest change requested from the New Lisbon Library. The library is hoping to create a full time position from a part time position and is requesting an additional $26,800 in their budget to pay for the change.

Vinz further requested the council consider an increase to their own pay and the mayor’s wages.

“We’ve never increased council or mayor wages as long as I’ve worked here,” Vinz said.