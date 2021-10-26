New Lisbon expects 6% reduction in mill rate

The city of New Lisbon is expecting a reduction in the mill rate for residents of the city with the 2022 budget.
Lisa Vinz, New Lisbon Clerk, said at an Oct. 21 meeting of the common council that the city is expecting the mill rate to go from $9.64 per $1,000 of assessed value to $9.06 per $1,000 of assessed value with the new budget, pending any changes to spending or revenue. The mill rate reduction marks an about 6.02% decrease in the city's portion of the mill rate, despite the city increasing the levy by about 8.55%.
The council is considering several requested changes to the budget from 2021, with the biggest change requested from the New Lisbon Library. The library is hoping to create a full time position from a part time position and is requesting an additional $26,800 in their budget to pay for the change.
Vinz further requested the council consider an increase to their own pay and the mayor’s wages.
“We’ve never increased council or mayor wages as long as I’ve worked here,” Vinz said.
If the change is approved council members would receive a $400 increase to their salary from $1,850 to $2,250. The mayor would receive a $1,000 increase to his salary, from $3,000 to $4,000. Any changes to the council members or mayor’s salary would not go into effect until after the council member or mayor is re-elected or a new candidate wins the seat.
Election officials in New Lisbon might also see a pay increase from $8 per hour to either $12 or $15 per hour based on title. Most election officials would make $12 per hour and the lead election official $15 per hour under the proposed budget. Vinz said election official wages have not increased during her time with the city, and New Lisbon has four potential elections in 2022.
Other action
In other action before the council, the council:
- Approved the re-appointments of Mark Toelle, Jenny Kochie, Nancy Walker and Rick Barrett to the Wa Du Shuda committee.
- Approved a ward plan for the city. Wards are unchanged from the previous map.
- Approved operator’s licenses for Jessica Emery and Shelby Krotzman.
- Approved the purchase of a snow pusher for an end loader in the amount of $14,100.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.