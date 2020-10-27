New Lisbon Girl Scout hopes to replace park equipment through Gold Award project

Kendall Larson has been in Girl Scouts since kindergarten. Now, as a senior in high school, she is nearing the end of her time in the program, and is looking to give back to the community with her Gold Award project by removing and replacing old playground equipment at Heritage Park in New Lisbon.
“I’ve earned the Bronze and Silver Award,” Larson said at a meeting of the New Lisbon Common Council Oct. 20. “Now I’m starting to work on my Gold Award… (it’s) equivalent to the Eagle Scout award in Boy Scouts.”
According to statistics provided by the Girl Scouts, since 1916 about one million scouts have earned their Gold Award, which represents fewer than 6% of scouts annually.
Larson says her goal is to replace the old playground equipment at Heritage Park in New Lisbon with updated equipment.
“There will be a safe landing area for children, we don’t currently have that because it was installed before rules were in place,” Larson said. “There will be a wheelchair accessible area, benches, a sign.”
The project is expected to cost about $25,000 and Larson said she is hoping to complete it by early spring in 2021. She is currently working on gaining support and planning the project, and will soon be looking at fundraising options, along with volunteers.
The New Lisbon Common Council agreed to write a letter of support to assist Larson by unanimous vote, and offered additional assistance to make the project feasible.
“However much of the area you need we’ll make it work,” said New Lisbon Mayor Jacob Kallies. “If they need an excavator, skid steer…anything they need.”
Besides equipment and park land for the project, Kallies also suggested the city would look into assisting with grants to help fund the project. Kallies said any equipment removed that was still usable could be repurposed.
Ordinance change
After a nine-month process reviewing the city’s nuisance ordinances, the New Lisbon Common Council voted to combine and condense several ordinances for simplicity and easier enforcement.
“We took a look at ordinances in regards to junk, tires, refrigerators, licenses on cars, length of grass for lawn mowing,” New Lisbon Clerk Lisa Vinz said. “This will simplify how we enforce it… there was a lot of duplication in ordinances, (this) combined all into one.”
The council approved repealing chapters 308, 375 and 396 of the ordinances and recreating chapter 375 on public nuisances.
Chapter 308 previously dealt with issues of health and sanitation, and chapter 396 dealt with property maintenance. In the updated Code of Ordinances those subjects will all be covered under chapter 375 on public nuisances.
Other action
In other action, the council:
Approved the referral of a conditional use application to the Plan Commission for relaxing setbacks for Riverstone Apartments from 25 to 20 feet.
Approved a 2021 Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreement for Fire Service. The rate for municipalities served by New Lisbon Fire will see no increase in rates for 2021.
Approved the 2021-2025 garbage contract to Lenorud Services, Inc. The rate will see a 3% increase annually through 2025.
Approved replacement of a city owned dump truck.
