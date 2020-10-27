New Lisbon Girl Scout hopes to replace park equipment through Gold Award project

Kendall Larson has been in Girl Scouts since kindergarten. Now, as a senior in high school, she is nearing the end of her time in the program, and is looking to give back to the community with her Gold Award project by removing and replacing old playground equipment at Heritage Park in New Lisbon.

“I’ve earned the Bronze and Silver Award,” Larson said at a meeting of the New Lisbon Common Council Oct. 20. “Now I’m starting to work on my Gold Award… (it’s) equivalent to the Eagle Scout award in Boy Scouts.”

According to statistics provided by the Girl Scouts, since 1916 about one million scouts have earned their Gold Award, which represents fewer than 6% of scouts annually.

Larson says her goal is to replace the old playground equipment at Heritage Park in New Lisbon with updated equipment.

“There will be a safe landing area for children, we don’t currently have that because it was installed before rules were in place,” Larson said. “There will be a wheelchair accessible area, benches, a sign.”