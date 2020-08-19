New Lisbon hosting second wine and beer walk

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following the success of last year’s inaugural Wine and Beer Walk in New Lisbon, the Chamber of Commerce is moving forward with a second iteration with an expanded list of stops while also implementing safety precautions for COVID-19.

The New Lisbon Wine and Beer Walk will be held from 5:30-9 p.m. Aug. 21 at various locations in downtown New Lisbon and a couple stops on the outskirts of town. Registration has moved to The Little Cottage Home Decor at 204 E. Bridge St., New Lisbon.

Registration begins at 5:30 p.m., with participants receiving a gift basket, map, a hand stamp used for entry to each location and a sample of food and drink at each location. Once registered, participants can visit each of the stops in whichever order they choose.

“Different local businesses will have different things going on,” said New Lisbon Chamber of Commerce Executive Secretary Jessica Bilski. “Some are having a raffle, so each will be like their own little party.”

At each stop, patrons will have the chance to sample either a wine or beer, or at one stop a martini, and food. This year’s stops include A Cut Above, The Body Shop, The Game Room/Fun Company, Hardware Hank, Hank Storage, Kelly’s Bar, Little Cottage, the New Lisbon Chamber of Commerce, Opal and Amethyst Nail Salon, Shear Edge, and Silver Star Health.