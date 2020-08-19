New Lisbon hosting second wine and beer walk

Following the success of last year’s inaugural Wine and Beer Walk in New Lisbon, the Chamber of Commerce is moving forward with a second iteration with an expanded list of stops while also implementing safety precautions for COVID-19.
The New Lisbon Wine and Beer Walk will be held from 5:30-9 p.m. Aug. 21 at various locations in downtown New Lisbon and a couple stops on the outskirts of town. Registration has moved to The Little Cottage Home Decor at 204 E. Bridge St., New Lisbon.
Registration begins at 5:30 p.m., with participants receiving a gift basket, map, a hand stamp used for entry to each location and a sample of food and drink at each location. Once registered, participants can visit each of the stops in whichever order they choose.
“Different local businesses will have different things going on,” said New Lisbon Chamber of Commerce Executive Secretary Jessica Bilski. “Some are having a raffle, so each will be like their own little party.”
At each stop, patrons will have the chance to sample either a wine or beer, or at one stop a martini, and food. This year’s stops include A Cut Above, The Body Shop, The Game Room/Fun Company, Hardware Hank, Hank Storage, Kelly’s Bar, Little Cottage, the New Lisbon Chamber of Commerce, Opal and Amethyst Nail Salon, Shear Edge, and Silver Star Health.
Food and drink providers without their own stop, but who are providing either wine, beer, or snacks at one of the other locations, include J&S Liquor, The Licorice Guy, Black and White Catering, Hart’s Hooter House, Sundance Cranberry and Sand Creek Brewing Company.
Although last year’s event sold out quickly, this year there are still tickets available.
“We decided to sell more tickets this year because last year sold out so quickly, so we went up to 200 tickets, but this year threw a wrench in that,” Bilski said. “But people can buy tickets up to the start of the walk, and any remaining tickets will be available at registration.”
Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com/e/winebeer-walk-tickets-111860391442, or at the Bank of Mauston’s New Lisbon branch and Jossabean Sweets. Tickets cost $20, and proceeds from the event will go towards the New Lisbon Chamber of Commerce to promote local businesses.
New this year is a raffle, with prizes including a local wine basket from New Lisbon’s Burr Oak Winery, a chocolate wine themed basket and a beer themed basket.
Bilski said organizers have implemented some changes to increase safety due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of providing one glass to be used at all stops, the stops will have disposable cups. Some of the stops are also asking that patrons wear masks when not eating or drinking, and stops have been added outside of the downtown area to encourage visitors to spread out.
For more information, visit the New Lisbon Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, the Eventbrite ticket page, or call 608-562-3555.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
