New Lisbon introduces ordinance to recoup emergency response costs

The Common Council approved the new system at a meeting Feb. 17. The new system will run through Lynxx Network, and cost about four dollars per line.

“I’m not sure what system we have right now, but it’s not a very good,” said New Lisbon Clerk Lisa Vinz. “We’re not able to transfer right now… if someone calls and wants to talk to the police station, we can’t help them, we have to give them the number and have them call themselves.”

Chris Heffel, Business Services Engineer at Lynxx, addressed the advantages of the new system.

“It works better than you have today, and costs less than what you’re paying,” Heffel said.

The upgrades include a new phone at each location, including the public works building, the police station, city hall, the municipal swimming pool, and Riverside Park Campground. Each of the phones will connect with every other phone, allowing the transfer of calls between each location.

Unlike with the current phone system, the city will not own the phones, but instead leases the phones from Lynxx. Heffel says not owning the phone is not a disadvantage, as it saves money and the city still receives technical and operational support from Lynxx.