New Lisbon introduces ordinance to recoup emergency response costs

The cost of responding to incidents in the city of New Lisbon is constantly increasing, but officials are hoping to gain additional recourse to recoup those costs.
New Lisbon’s Common Council introduced a new ordinance Feb. 17 aimed at recouping costs for responding to emergency incidents, public safety incidents, and motor vehicle accidents. Under the terms of the ordinance the city is authorized to charge the “reasonable and actual costs” of the emergency response.
Mayor Jacob Kallies said the ordinance is a step in the right direction.
“Some of the big semi ones take hours and hours of time,” Kallies said. “(It) would be nice to able to recoup those costs from those responsible.”
Among the costs the city can attempt to recoup under the ordinance are labor and material costs, service charges and interest, attorney’s fees, litigation costs, charges, fines and penalties. A specific exception included in the ordinance says the costs related to fire protection are not recoverable under the ordinance.
The introduction of the ordinance was unanimously approved by the Common Council.
Phone upgrades
City of New Lisbon buildings are getting a new phone system, saving the city about $1,000 per year while also addressing issues with transferring and features that are out of date.
The Common Council approved the new system at a meeting Feb. 17. The new system will run through Lynxx Network, and cost about four dollars per line.
“I’m not sure what system we have right now, but it’s not a very good,” said New Lisbon Clerk Lisa Vinz. “We’re not able to transfer right now… if someone calls and wants to talk to the police station, we can’t help them, we have to give them the number and have them call themselves.”
Chris Heffel, Business Services Engineer at Lynxx, addressed the advantages of the new system.
“It works better than you have today, and costs less than what you’re paying,” Heffel said.
The upgrades include a new phone at each location, including the public works building, the police station, city hall, the municipal swimming pool, and Riverside Park Campground. Each of the phones will connect with every other phone, allowing the transfer of calls between each location.
Unlike with the current phone system, the city will not own the phones, but instead leases the phones from Lynxx. Heffel says not owning the phone is not a disadvantage, as it saves money and the city still receives technical and operational support from Lynxx.
According to Heffel, Lynxx is able to provide the better system while charging less than the current system because Lynxx is New Lisbon’s local phone company, owning all of the infrastructure for the phones in the system.
“It almost sounds too good to be true, but that’s how we’re pulling it off,” Heffel said. “Since we’re the local phone company we have an advantage, any other company would have to use (our infrastructure) anyways.”
Not included in the system are long distance calling, which is also not included in the current system, or call recording. The police station could use call recording to record incoming calls, a request of New Lisbon Police Chief Kyle Walker, but the feature would cost around $15 per month per number recorded. Heffel suggested using the call recording on only the main number to keep costs down.
Other action
In other action, the council:
- Approved the sale of the electric department shop building at 302 Bickford St. to Dan Berry for $180,000.
- Approved the consolidation of two lots at the end of Liberty Street.
- Approved an increase in the yearly rental agreement for leased lots at Riverside Park to $1,200.
