New Lisbon meets or exceeds expectation on school report cards, parents express COVID concerns

COVID concerns

Several parents used the period of public comment during the school board meeting to voice concerns over truancy letters recently received for students who followed the school’s COVID-19 protocols. Current protocols at the New Lisbon School District indicate that if a student is experiencing two or more symptoms of COVID-19 parents should keep the student home.

Each of the parents stated they called the school each day to tell them their students or students would be staying home, but still received letters warning of potential truancy action. One parent questioned why if they are following the policy put in place by the school that they are still receiving the letter, stating in a “non-pandemic it would be different.”

“I don’t have time to pick them up and take them to the doctor every time they have a sniffle… we took a more practical approach and kept them home with symptoms,” a parent said. “It’s just not OK. It’s kind of crappy to be threatened with truancy for trying to do the right thing for our community and our kids.”