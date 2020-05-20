New Lisbon offering grants for housing rehabilitation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

New Lisbon is offering low to moderate income residents a community development block grant for housing rehabilitation.

Funds administered through the program will be loaned at 0 percent interest for eligible repairs and to eligible households.

“We have funding we’d like to spend,” said Sue Koehn, Housing Program Specialist for New Lisbon. “It’s a 0 percent interest loan for homeowners… to the primary residence, and payments are deferred for as long as it is their primary residence.”

The program is income based, with applicants having to qualify as low to moderate income households based on Department of Housing and Urban Development guidelines. For a list of requirements to qualify as low to moderate income, visit hudexchange.info/programs/cdbg/cdbg-low-moderate-income-data/.

Funds are available for the following types of repairs: handicap accessibility; replace windows and doors; roofing; electrical upgrades; connect water and sewer lines; siding and porch repairs; repair or replace heating systems, water heaters and plumbing systems.

According to Koehn, the funds are underutilized at the moment, with only one project application currently.