New Lisbon offering grants for housing rehabilitation

New Lisbon is offering low to moderate income residents a community development block grant for housing rehabilitation.
Funds administered through the program will be loaned at 0 percent interest for eligible repairs and to eligible households.
“We have funding we’d like to spend,” said Sue Koehn, Housing Program Specialist for New Lisbon. “It’s a 0 percent interest loan for homeowners… to the primary residence, and payments are deferred for as long as it is their primary residence.”
The program is income based, with applicants having to qualify as low to moderate income households based on Department of Housing and Urban Development guidelines. For a list of requirements to qualify as low to moderate income, visit hudexchange.info/programs/cdbg/cdbg-low-moderate-income-data/.
Funds are available for the following types of repairs: handicap accessibility; replace windows and doors; roofing; electrical upgrades; connect water and sewer lines; siding and porch repairs; repair or replace heating systems, water heaters and plumbing systems.
According to Koehn, the funds are underutilized at the moment, with only one project application currently.
“Even if New Lisbon can’t help, we have regional funds,” Koehn said. “So if they can’t we can tap into the Juneau County program.”
Loans are considered on a first come, first served basis. All payments are deferred during the period the residence is used as a primary residence, and after 30 years the loan will be reviewed with the possibility of extending it for another 30 years.
Installment loans are available for landlords who rent to tenants that are low to moderate income, also at rates of 0 percent. Koehn recommends landlords interested in obtaining a loan contact her for assistance, as the requirements are more complicated for landlords.
For more information or to obtain an application, contact Sue Koehn at the Housing Program Office at 800-552-6330 or 920-392-5142.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
