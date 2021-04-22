New Lisbon playground design unveiled, installation to begin in June

Children in New Lisbon will enjoy a completely new playground at Heritage Park this summer.
Gold Project surpasses initial fundraising goal, working on next steps to replace New Lisbon playground equipment
Kendall Larson, a Girl Scout who is up for the Gold Award, unveiled the design for the park to New Lisbon officials and said she is expecting installation of the project to begin in the middle of June. The project is aimed at replacing aging and possibly unsafe equipment at Heritage Park with new equipment.
The project, besides helping the community enjoy a safer park, will help Larson earn her Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouts. Larson began planning the project in July and August of 2020 and received approval from the Girl Scout Gold Committee shortly after.
Larson presented the project to the New Lisbon Common Council in October, earning a pledge of support from the council and Mayor Jacob Kallies. She then presented the project to the New Lisbon Lions, who are also supporting Larson’s work.
Initially hoping to raise $25,000 for the park, Larson surpassed that goal in February. The project has now raised about $50,000.
“We’re doing pretty good,” Larson said. “We’ve set a date of June 18 to put everything up.”
The park design features a four bay swing set, a main play area with a side by side slide, spiral slide and wave slide, a trail climber, curly climber and “crazy straw” climber, a tic-tac-toe panel, ground play areas, musical toys, rocking toys, a teeter totter, a spinner, an infinity spoke, a ring trek and loop rail. The ground will have rubber chips for a safe, soft play area and a bumper around the outside of the play area.
Larson’s fundraising will pay for everything in the park besides the swing sets, leveling the site, the bases and concrete.
“We need to get the site level,” said New Lisbon Mayor Jacob Kallies. “Bring in quite a bit of sand so it’s level and drains off and doesn’t become a mud pit.”
The New Lisbon Common Council approved $15,845 for the city portion of the park. The funding will come from $6,000 donated to the park and pool, with the remaining funding coming from the park reserve account, according to New Lisbon Clerk and Treasurer Lisa Vinz.
Public Works Director Nick Wyss said the city will soon begin removing the old playground equipment to make room for the new set, will bring in sand, level the site and make sure it drains well, then add concrete.
Larson said that volunteers will also be needed closer to the date of the equipment installation, with posts on her Facebook page providing updates on the status of the work.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.