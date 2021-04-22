New Lisbon playground design unveiled, installation to begin in June

Children in New Lisbon will enjoy a completely new playground at Heritage Park this summer.

Kendall Larson, a Girl Scout who is up for the Gold Award, unveiled the design for the park to New Lisbon officials and said she is expecting installation of the project to begin in the middle of June. The project is aimed at replacing aging and possibly unsafe equipment at Heritage Park with new equipment.

The project, besides helping the community enjoy a safer park, will help Larson earn her Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouts. Larson began planning the project in July and August of 2020 and received approval from the Girl Scout Gold Committee shortly after.

Larson presented the project to the New Lisbon Common Council in October, earning a pledge of support from the council and Mayor Jacob Kallies. She then presented the project to the New Lisbon Lions, who are also supporting Larson’s work.

Initially hoping to raise $25,000 for the park, Larson surpassed that goal in February. The project has now raised about $50,000.

“We’re doing pretty good,” Larson said. “We’ve set a date of June 18 to put everything up.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}