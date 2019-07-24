New Lisbon Police Chief Brent Granger has retired after serving as Chief for nearly 18 years, with Officer Kyle Walker hired to replace Granger as Chief. Granger was hired as Police Chief for New Lisbon on Dec. 10, 2001.
“It wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the council, the police and fire commission, and the support of my guys,” said Granger in a brief speech to the Common Council during a meeting July 15. “It’s been a team effort.”
Council-member Marv Neulen read a proclamation thanking Granger for his service.
“Granger has served the city faithfully for many years… and has dedicated many years to law enforcement,” Neulen said. “Granger has always been dedicated… (He) has contributed greatly of his time and talents to serve the community.”
In an emotional farewell address, Granger thanked the city and council for their support.
“I’ve been blessed to spend the time I had with you guys and working with the city,” said Granger. “I grew up here, gave my best to this city… I can’t thank everyone enough. This city is an awesome place to live, there’s a lot of dedicated souls… we’re lucky.”
Pool update
City Clerk and Treasurer Lisa Vinz provided an update for improvements to the city pool as swimming season is well underway. According to Vinz, the city received some small donations for the purchase of kayaks for park use, which city officials used to purchase kayaks.
Upcoming updates to the pool and park include updating the flooring and bathrooms. There is money currently in the pool outlay budget for work on the pavilion, sandblasting, and moving the fence.
Vinz told the council there are currently 160 kids registered for swimming, with two staff members on board who have swim lesson certifications. Passes are also up for the year, with 50 swim passes purchased this year compared to 42 swim passes purchased last year.
Other action
In other action before the council, the council:
- Received an update that Amber Kuhl is filling a vacancy in the New Lisbon Police Department as a part time police officer.
- Approved a public gathering permit for Silver Star Health for a parking lot party.
- Approved a street use permit for Silver Star Health for a parking lot party.
- Approved an operator license for Heather Mascaretti of New Lisbon Travel Center.
