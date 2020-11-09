New Lisbon prison COVID-19 outbreak worsens as nearly 300 additional cases reported

The Juneau County Health Department reported the largest number of new cases in a single day for the county as New Lisbon Correctional Institution had 294 cases Nov. 6 as part of its ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
According to statistics provided by the Juneau County Health Department, the prison has 323 active COVID-19 cases among inmates, with 294 of those cases confirmed Nov. 6. The new cases make up almost three quarters of the total number of cases at the prison for inmates since the pandemic started, as New Lisbon Correctional Institution has had 407 total positive cases.
The Health Department says the outbreak has been ongoing since Aug. 15. An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as “two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days).”
In addition to the total positive cases among inmates at the prison, 61 staff members have also tested positive. Although the Department of Corrections does not distinguish between active and recovered cases in staff data, the case numbers among staff members is an increase of 26 from the number of staff members who had previously tested positive as of Oct. 26.
As of June 30, 2019, the most recent statistics available on the Department of Corrections institution information site, the New Lisbon Correctional Institution has a total inmate population of 1,045. The prison has 296 staff members according to the same site, though Bureau of Correctional Enterprises and Bureau of Offender Classification and Movement staff are not included in the staff member numbers.
Prior to the start of the outbreak on Aug. 15, New Lisbon Correctional Institution had only nine inmates previously test positive for the virus in the preceding months. The outbreak started when over 40 inmates and staff tested positive for the virus. In the intervening months the Wisconsin National Guard has conducted regular testing at the prison.
Juneau County recently began separating COVID-19 data from the prison from COVID-19 data for the general population. The number of cases from the prison are not included in the Department of Health snapshot for the county, which shows 211 active cases as of Nov. 6 and 876 total positive cases for the non-prison population of the county. Staff from the prison are included in the county’s number on the snapshot.
The Juneau County Health Department is recommending all people in the county follow safety guidelines, including practicing social distancing and keeping six feet of distance between non-household members, washing hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer, wearing a cloth face-covering while in public, staying home when sick and avoiding face-touching.
