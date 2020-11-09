New Lisbon prison COVID-19 outbreak worsens as nearly 300 additional cases reported

The Juneau County Health Department reported the largest number of new cases in a single day for the county as New Lisbon Correctional Institution had 294 cases Nov. 6 as part of its ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

According to statistics provided by the Juneau County Health Department, the prison has 323 active COVID-19 cases among inmates, with 294 of those cases confirmed Nov. 6. The new cases make up almost three quarters of the total number of cases at the prison for inmates since the pandemic started, as New Lisbon Correctional Institution has had 407 total positive cases.

The Health Department says the outbreak has been ongoing since Aug. 15. An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as “two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days).”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to the total positive cases among inmates at the prison, 61 staff members have also tested positive. Although the Department of Corrections does not distinguish between active and recovered cases in staff data, the case numbers among staff members is an increase of 26 from the number of staff members who had previously tested positive as of Oct. 26.