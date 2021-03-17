New Lisbon readies for re-opening

As vaccinations in Juneau County continue to rise and cases of COVID-19 are down relative to summer and winter numbers, the city of New Lisbon is preparing to re-open public facilities.

Members of the New Lisbon Common Council voted unanimously March 15 to re-open city hall for public gatherings, and to open the pool and park pavilions. The decision comes as officials have already announced that the annual Wa Du Shuda Days celebration, which was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, will return this year.

New Lisbon Clerk Lisa Vinz said the city has received numerous inquiries on renting the hall inside city hall for public gatherings. Several clubs held meetings in the hall pre-pandemic, and the hall was occasionally rented for celebrations like birthday parties.

The issue has come up several times over the past months, and each time the council has tabled the motion to re-open city hall. In previous months the city did not have a cleaning company for city hall, but the council approved the hiring of T&M Cleaning Solutions LLC to clean the building and public works weekly, and the fire station once a month.