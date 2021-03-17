New Lisbon readies for re-opening

As vaccinations in Juneau County continue to rise and cases of COVID-19 are down relative to summer and winter numbers, the city of New Lisbon is preparing to re-open public facilities.
Members of the New Lisbon Common Council voted unanimously March 15 to re-open city hall for public gatherings, and to open the pool and park pavilions. The decision comes as officials have already announced that the annual Wa Du Shuda Days celebration, which was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, will return this year.
New Lisbon Clerk Lisa Vinz said the city has received numerous inquiries on renting the hall inside city hall for public gatherings. Several clubs held meetings in the hall pre-pandemic, and the hall was occasionally rented for celebrations like birthday parties.
The issue has come up several times over the past months, and each time the council has tabled the motion to re-open city hall. In previous months the city did not have a cleaning company for city hall, but the council approved the hiring of T&M Cleaning Solutions LLC to clean the building and public works weekly, and the fire station once a month.
Upon recommendation from the Pool and Park Committee, which advises the common council on matters relating to the city’s swimming pool, Riverside Park Campground and Heritage Park, the council voted to approve opening the pool and pavilions.
The pool will open June 5 for the year, and no date was given for the pavilions opening. Vinz said the city has two lifeguards returning to the pool this year, and job postings up for a lifeguard and an assistant.
Riverside Park Campground, which is controlled by the city, will open in May, though Mayor Jacob Kallies said some facilities may not be open immediately after the campground opening due to weather.
In other action, the council:
Approved up to $75,000 for the purchase of a fire truck to replace a truck which has corrosion damage.
Voted to proceed with a keeping of chickens’ ordinance. The text of the ordinance will come before the council for a vote during the April meeting, and the council set a limit of six chickens, an initial fee of $75 and an annual renewal fee of $30. If the ordinance passes during the April meeting it will return once more in May for a second reading before going into the city’s code.
Approved operator’s licenses for Paula Jenkins and Chrystale Decorah.
Approved monthly invoices in the amount of $144,125.26.
