New Lisbon School Board approves 5-day per week in-person learning

“(The plan) gives teachers a chance to touch base with virtual students, discuss best practices,” Englebretson said.

If a student is not going back to full-time in-person learning, the school is planning to offer a virtual option through a program called Schoology.

Students who attend the district’s classes through the virtual program will still count towards the district’s numbers for funding, while students whose parents decide to home school for the year do not count toward the numbers used for funding.

Englebretson said the Schoology program is the same used in his previous district, Random Lake.

“It offers live instructions, offers assessments… there is an accountability portion, we can monitor usage from the student and school perspective,” Englebretson said. “We had this in place for four years. We liked it because of the accountability.”

Englebretson suggested the district could have some teachers already familiar with the program from Random Lake help with training for New Lisbon teachers. He also said the district will provide computers to students who choose the virtual option.

“For students not attending, this is our ultimate program for them,” Englebretson said.