New Lisbon School District celebrates opening of new athletic facility

Following the construction of phase 1, the district put up a question for referendum to finance the completion of a new football field, track, press box, softball field and an update to the baseball field. Voters approved $1.5 million for the project with 602 votes for the project out of 993 votes, the district borrowed an additional $450,000 for the project in 2019 and fundraising efforts continued to bring in donations.

“It is really nice to have all of those sports there in one spot,” Stamper said. “We’re very proud of the (facility).”

Over the four years of the project the district has seen a change from District Administrator Dennis Birr, who initiated the project in conjunction with the New Lisbon Educational Foundation, to Adam Englebretson. Turner thanked Birr for “his dedication to the athletic complex project, endless hours of town hall meetings, referendum work, and everything he put into this project to make our dreams come true.”

With the construction of the new facilities the district moved from a circular tack, which Turner said “was a unique structure in the conference,” to a more traditional oval track. All of the fields received replacements except the baseball field, which stayed in the same location but received what Stamper called a “face lift.”

To celebrate the completion of the athletic fields the district is having a grand opening ceremony on Oct. 8 coinciding with the New Lisbon High School homecoming. Events will begin with a tailgate party at 5 p.m. sponsored by the choir, followed by speakers and a ceremony. The football team will play Riverdale at 7 p.m.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.